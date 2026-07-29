New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): India's mobile phone exports have surged 165 times over the past decade, rising from around Rs 1,500 crore in 2014-15 to approximately Rs 2.59 lakh crore in 2025-26, reflecting the country's rapid emergence as a global electronics manufacturing hub, the government informed Parliament on Wednesday.

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In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said mobile phone production has also grown around 33 times, increasing from Rs 18,000 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 6.27 lakh crore in 2025-26.

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The minister said electronics production has expanded nearly sevenfold during the period, from about Rs 1.9 lakh crore to Rs 13.11 lakh crore, while electronics exports have increased around 11 times from nearly Rs 38,000 crore to Rs 4.24 lakh crore.

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Vaishnaw said the government has implemented targeted policy measures to strengthen electronics manufacturing across the value chain, including semiconductors and memory chips.

He informed the House that under the Semicon India Programme, launched in January 2022, the government is supporting the establishment of semiconductor fabrication units, display fabs, semiconductor packaging facilities and the design of indigenous chips.

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On memory chip manufacturing, the minister said two companies are currently producing memory chips in India. Micron manufactures DRAM, NAND Flash Memory and Solid State Drives, while Sahasra manufactures NAND Flash Memory.

The government also noted that global memory chip supplies have tightened due to rising demand from artificial intelligence servers, data centres and advanced computing applications, leading to firmer memory chip prices.

Vaishnaw said the Union Cabinet has approved Semicon 2.0 to strengthen India's semiconductor ecosystem and create opportunities for semiconductor manufacturing, chip design and related industries, while addressing domestic and global demand.

He added that these initiatives are aimed at building a resilient electronics manufacturing ecosystem and advancing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. (ANI)

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