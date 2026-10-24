India’s Most Influential Business Leaders to Watch in 2026

Meet five business leaders working across energy infrastructure, luxury interiors, agricultural intelligence, clean mobility and satellite analytics.

India’s entrepreneurial landscape is being shaped by leaders addressing distinct challenges in industry and everyday life. From strengthening energy infrastructure and advancing cleaner freight to creating personalised spaces and helping agriculture make better use of data, their work connects business growth with practical needs. Shalin Sheth, Revathi Rao Gurram, Avi Basu, Rahul Kanuganti and Dr. Sat Kumar Tomer bring different experiences to these priorities, with a shared emphasis on translating ideas into useful products, services and capabilities.

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Shalin Sheth Founder & Managing Director – Advait Energy Transitions Limited

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Shalin Sheth, a visionary leader with over 22 years of profound expertise in the power and telecom sectors, is the driving force behind Advait Energy Transitions Limited (formerly Advait Infratech). Originating from the humble town of Gujarat, and armed with a mechanical engineering degree from Birla Vishvakarma Mahavidyalaya (BVM), Anand, Shalin’s journey epitomizes relentless ambition, innovation, and sustainability-driven entrepreneurship.

Since founding Advait in 2009, Shalin has mastered its evolution from a specialized tools supplier to a pioneering global enterprise active in power transmission, substations, telecommunications, and renewable energy, now operating in over 45 countries with more than 400 successful project executions.

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Under his leadership, Advait has cemented its position as an industry pioneer, achieving milestones such as completing more than 10,000 kilometers of live line installations and spearheading India’s green energy transition. This includes commissioning the nation’s first microgrid-based green hydrogen plant.

Shalin’s leadership transcends business success; he is celebrated as a “people’s person” who fosters a culture of empathy, collaboration, and integrity across Advait. Today, Shalin Sheth stands as a transformative leader, propelling Advait Energy Transitions toward a sustainable, resilient, and globally connected energy future, with unwavering dedication to innovation, people, and the planet.

Revathi Rao Gurram, Founder & Principal Designer, Stories Design Studio

Revathi Rao Gurram, Founder and Principal Designer of Stories Design Studio, brings a people-first perspective to luxury interiors, placing individual lifestyles, aspirations and experiences at the centre of her practice. Guided by the philosophy “Your Space, Your Story,” she approaches each project as an opportunity to translate a client’s identity into a distinctive, functional environment.

Her work spans residential, commercial, hospitality and workplace interiors, combining spatial planning, thoughtful material selection and craftsmanship. Through this approach, she creates personalised spaces that balance visual sophistication with everyday usability, ensuring that design decisions serve both aesthetic and practical needs.

As a design leader, Revathi champions a considered understanding of luxury, rooted in comfort, purpose and the relationship people share with their surroundings. Her emphasis on storytelling gives each project a sense of individuality while keeping the needs of its occupants central to the process.

In 2026, her focus remains on advancing human-centric interiors through Stories Design Studio, creating environments that reflect the people who inhabit them and support the ways they live, work and connect.

Avi Basu, Founder & CEO, Wingsure

Avi Basu is a technology entrepreneur and global business leader with more than 30 years of experience building companies across international markets. He has done business in many countries across five continents, founding and scaling award-winning, market-leading software companies—including Connectiva, a telecommunications software and big data analytics pioneer.

Avi is the Founder and CEO of Wingsure, spun out of SRI, the world’s leading technology and research center. For more than 80 years, SRI has transformed breakthrough science into technologies with global impact. Wingsure carries that mission into agriculture, turning farm-collected data into trusted evidence and actionable intelligence for growers, buyers, financial institutions, and other stakeholders. Its coffee intelligence platform, Wingsure COFFEA™, serves the global coffee industry.

Avi’s work centers on converting complex technology into commercial impact—building exceptional teams, forging strategic partnerships, and scaling businesses across borders. He has also contributed to international business and policy forums, leading think tanks and participating in U.S. presidential, diplomatic, and trade missions to India.

Based between New York and India, Avi brings a distinctly global perspective to entrepreneurship and executive leadership. He believes the most consequential technology companies do more than introduce new tools: they solve urgent problems, earn trust, and create durable economic value.

Rahul Kanuganti, Co - Founder of Flytta Green

Rahul Kanuganti is an entrepreneur and industry leader working at the intersection of clean mobility, critical minerals and sustainable industrial growth. He is Co-Founder of Flytta Green Private Limited, Co-Promoter of Singapore-based Flytta Holdings Pte Ltd, and Vice Chairman of the Critical Minerals Association India.

Through Flytta Green, Rahul is advancing heavy-duty electric trucking for cement, steel, mining and ports, with an emphasis on India’s Northeast. His approach combines technology-led fleet management, charging infrastructure and clean energy integration to build an efficient, scalable freight ecosystem while creating opportunities for local drivers and skilled professionals.

At the Critical Minerals Association India, he contributes to industry dialogue, policy consultations and international collaboration focused on resilient mineral supply chains, domestic processing and recycling—essential foundations for India’s energy transition.

A mechanical engineering graduate, Rahul’s entrepreneurial journey spans relocation, specialised logistics and clean mobility. Recognised among BW Sustainability’s 40 Under 40, Class of 2026, he advocates making sustainability part of everyday business decisions, from energy sourcing and procurement to transport and capital investment.

His vision is to build globally competitive Indian enterprises that deliver commercial value alongside measurable environmental and social progress.

Dr. Sat Kumar Tomer, Founder and CEO, Satyukt Analytics Private Limited

Dr. Sat Kumar Tomer is a visionary leader at the forefront of decision analytics, transforming satellite data into powerful insights for sustainable agriculture and water resources.

With a Master's and PhD from the prestigious Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, and post-doctoral research at CESBIO, Toulouse, he brings exceptional expertise in water resources and environmental engineering. His pioneering work on satellite soil moisture data for water management and flood forecasting launched his journey from researcher to techno-entrepreneur.

In July 2018, he founded Satyukt Analytics, now a global force in satellite remote sensing, machine learning, and big data analytics. Its scalable algorithms, particularly strong in microwave and SAR data, have revolutionised crop insurance assessment through rapid evaluations, damage estimates, and prompt payments.

Satyukt's portfolio, including Sat2Farm, Sat4Agri, Sat4Risk, and MRV solutions, serves agriculture, finance, and insurance across India, Guyana, and select African countries.

Under Dr Sat Kumar’s leadership, the company has attracted grants and investments and achieved profitability, with ambitions to serve one million acres.

Building Businesses With Lasting Purpose

Across these five journeys, leadership emerges through the ability to understand a problem, build the expertise to address it and bring people together around a clear purpose. Their work demonstrates how engineering, design and technology can support commercial progress while responding to environmental and human needs. As these leaders take their businesses forward in 2026, the lasting measure of their influence will be the value they create for customers, communities and the industries they serve.

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