India’s most-owned yet least-talked-about investment, FD, finally gets its moment with Stable Money’s Badhte Jao campaign

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 16: Stable Money today launched Badhte Jao, a national brand campaign for the Fixed Deposit. The idea is simple. Indians hold many kinds of investments, but it is still the FD that majorly supports milestones like weddings, school fees, and the first home. It grows in the background, and it is there when the family needs it.

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About 95% of Indian households keep bank FDs as a primary savings vehicle, according to SEBI. Yet the instrument reads as predictable and traditional. The campaign argues otherwise. An FD earns interest every day of the year, weekends included, at rates of up to 8.50% a year, whatever global markets do.

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So Badhte Jao stops explaining the FD and starts celebrating it. It turns the product into a person worth cheering for, built on the one thing an FD always does: grow.

The film is set in Sambhar, Rajasthan. Faujdaar is a warm, dependable young man whose name a young girl shortens to “FD.” They meet at a railway crossing. A train pulls away, she asks if she can call him FD, and when she looks again he has grown taller. He keeps growing through the film - an endearing metaphor for the way an FD compounds. He is no superhero. He moves through neighbourhood life as a familiar presence, there when people need him.

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That dependability mirrors the FD’s place in Indian homes. Fixed deposits hold a large share of household financial savings and carry families through the moments that matter, yet they have won little cultural ground. Mutual funds have a line every Indian can recite. Equities have spawned a whole content economy. Badhte Jao gives the FD the same recognition.

The campaign’s nostalgic, India-rooted treatment lends fixed deposits the emotional warmth, scale and cultural relevance that have defined iconic consumer campaigns.

Saurabh Jain, Co-founder, Stable Money, said: “Fixed deposits have been the backbone of Indian savings for generations, but somewhere along the way they stopped being part of the conversation. Badhte Jao is our way of changing that. We want Indians to see their FD the way they see a trusted friend - always there, always working, always showing up when you need it. This campaign celebrates that relationship and defines what Stable Money stands for.”

Krishan Jagota, Founder, Fluid, said: "The starting point was simple. An FD grows predictably, so what if we made that a person who keeps growing? That is where Badthe Jao came from. One thought pulled together very different creative energies, each adding its own without crowding it - Amitosh's screenplay and lyrics, Vijay Sawant's earnestness behind the camera, Swaroop Khan's folk voice."

Vijay Sawant, Director, Hungry Films, said: “We have made commercials for over ten years, and an idea this simple and entertaining does not come often. We shot Badhte Jao through the monsoon in Rajasthan because we wanted the real thing: the lanes, the faces, the buildings. The boy growing up had to feel just as real, so if you and your family watch it and smile and never wonder how we did that bit, we got it right.”

The campaign runs nationally on television, digital and cinema, including Kaun Banega Crorepati, which Stable Money sponsors.

Watch the campaign film here: https://youtu.be/fIk6UOeemf8?si=ZaLcikcZToN0eZGj

Campaign credits

Agency: Fluid

Creative Lead: Krishan Jagota

Lyrics: Amitosh Nagpal

Production house: Hungry Films

Director: Vijay Sawant

Producer: Dharam Valia

Singer: Swaroop Khan

Composer: Haroon-Gavin

About Stable Money

Stable Money is India’s leading fixed-income investment platform, enabling individuals to invest in fixed deposits, bonds through Stable Bonds, and other fixed-income instruments through a simple and transparent digital experience. Founded in 2022, the platform has built a user base of over 60 lakh customers and facilitated more than ₹7000 crore in investments.

For more information, please visit www.stablemoney.in.

Media Contacts: 80 dB Communications

Pragati Puri | pragati@80-db.com | +91 99020 39017

Rashi Mathur | rashi@80-db.com | +91 8690508703

Tanishka Waghnani | tanishka@80-db.com | +91 8890518828

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