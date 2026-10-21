Astrology continues to guide millions of people seeking clarity, confidence, and direction in life. This article recognises distinguished names making a mark in this field through their expertise, experience, and influence. Leading the list at No. 1 is Sundeep Kochar, a renowned astrologer celebrated for his astrological expertise, distinctive approach, and contribution to bringing astrology closer to people. His recognition highlights his prominence and enduring impact in the world of astrology.

1. Sundeep Kochar : Best Astrologer in India for Clear, Practical Guidance

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Experience: 26+ years | Based in: Andheri West, Mumbai | Consultations: Online, in-person and NRI/overseas | Known for: Kismat Ke Sitare (2,740+ episodes), four TEDx talks, Limca Book of Records

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Sundeep Kochar is a Mumbai-based Vedic astrologer, life coach and motivational speaker. He is widely regarded as one of the best astrologers in India. For more than 26 years, he has helped people use Vedic astrology to make better decisions about their careers, relationships, finances and personal growth. Through his firm, Planets by Sundeep Kochar, he consults with individuals, families and business owners across India and around the world.

His philosophy can be summed up in one line: "The stars indicate, they do not dictate." In his view, a birth chart is a map of tendencies, strengths and turning points, not a fixed account of the future. Planetary positions may point to favourable and challenging periods, but a person's choices still shape the outcome. That balance between ancient wisdom and personal responsibility has made his guidance especially valued by people who want clarity rather than anxiety.

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His consultations are practical. Whether a client is weighing a job change, timing a business launch, matching kundlis for marriage or working through a difficult phase, he focuses on what can actually be done. Clients come away with a clearer understanding of their situation, their strengths and their options, and the confidence to act on them.

Sundeep has also played a major role in bringing Vedic astrology into mainstream conversation. As the presenter of the television show Kismat Ke Sitare, he hosted more than 2,740 episodes and explained astrological concepts in simple, everyday language to millions of viewers. He has delivered four TEDx talks, holds an entry in the Limca Book of Records, and has spoken at Rashtrapati Bhavan and the House of Lords in London. BBC London has also featured his work.

He has a strong following among millennials, Gen Z and NRIs. Younger audiences relate to his modern, jargon-free style and his view of astrology as a tool for self-understanding. Indians living in the UK, US, Middle East and elsewhere rely on his online consultations for guidance on relocation, careers abroad, marriage and family decisions back home.

In a digital age crowded with sensational predictions, Sundeep advocates a responsible approach to astrology. He believes it should offer perspective and encourage independent thinking rather than create fear or dependence. That grounded, honest approach has earned him a loyal client base and a reputation as one of India's most trusted astrological voices.

Contact Sundeep Kochar

Website:

https://www.sundeepkochar.com

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/sundeep.kochar?igsi=NW82YnM1cmdkMWtu&utm_source=qr

2. Pt Umesh Chandra Pant

For more than three decades, Pt. Umesh Chandra Pant has been associated with the study and professional practice of Vedic Astrology. Beginning his astrological journey in 1988, the Delhi-based astrologer has built his practice around traditional Jyotish principles, detailed Kundli interpretation and personalised guidance.

Pt. Pant is a Jyotish Shastracharya and the Founder of PavitraJyotish. His consultations cover important areas of life, including career, marriage, relationships, business, finance, education, horoscope matching, planetary periods and transits, Vastu and astrological remedies. He also provides personalised guidance on gemstones and Rudraksha based on individual horoscope requirements.

His contribution to astrology has earned him titles including Jyotish Ratna, Jyotish Bhushan, Jyotish Prabhakar, Jyotish Shastracharya and Jyotish Rishi, along with the Utkrisht Prerna Puraskar 2024. He has also been recognised among ThreeBestRated's Top 3 Astrologers in New Delhi since 2017.

3. Dr. Sohini Sastri

Dr. Sohini Sastri is a highly prominent Vedic astrologer, life coach, and philanthropist based in India, widely known for her expertise in Krishnamurti Paddhati (KP) astrology

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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