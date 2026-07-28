HT Syndication

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New Delhi [India], July 28: India's food and beverage industry is evolving at an unprecedented pace, driven by brands that are redefining dining experiences through innovation, authenticity, and a deep understanding of changing consumer preferences. While some have rapidly expanded across cities with contemporary concepts, others have built enduring legacies by preserving India's rich culinary heritage. What unites them is a commitment to quality, consistency, and creating experiences that keep guests coming back.

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This edition of India's Must-Visit F&B Brands: Different Journeys, Different Growth Stories highlights two brands that have taken remarkably different paths to success. spillhouse represents the new-age cafe culture, blending thoughtfully curated spaces, artisanal offerings, and a community-driven approach to create destinations that resonate with today's diners. In contrast, Desi Vibes has earned its place as one of India's most loved destinations for authentic North Indian cuisine, delighting generations of guests with timeless flavours, warm hospitality, and a celebration of traditional Indian dining.

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Though their journeys are vastly different, both brands demonstrate that sustainable growth is built on a clear vision, exceptional customer experiences, and an unwavering focus on excellence. Their stories reflect the diversity and dynamism of India's thriving F&B landscape, inspiring entrepreneurs and food lovers alike.

1. DESI VIBES - 22 Years of Culinary Legacy

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Food that melts in your mouth. An ambiance that soothes your soul. Service that makes you feel like royalty.

Welcome to Desi Vibes--where authentic Indian traditions meet unparalleled hospitality. For over two decades, Desi Vibes has crafted an immersive, ethnic dining experience explicitly designed to captivate your senses from the moment you step through the doors.

The culinary journey is rooted in deep-seated passion and time-honoured recipes. From the comforting, velvety embrace of their slow-cooked Dal Makhani to their aromatic Mughlai gravies, succulent tandoori creations, and innovative modern appetizers, every single dish is a masterclass in flavor and finesse. They don't just serve meals; they recreate and glamorize the rich warmth of desi culture, transforming traditional recipes into unforgettable dining moments.

Stepping into Desi Vibes means entering a serene sanctuary that celebrates the splendor of Indian heritage. Their thoughtfully designed interiors, calming acoustics, and vibrant aesthetic create a cozy, luxurious retreat for families, friends, and food enthusiasts alike. Coupled with intuitive, regal service that treats every guest like an honored guest of the palace, they ensure that your dining experience goes beyond the plate.

Discover why generations of epicureans and food lovers keep going back to their tables--because true taste, heartfelt hospitality, and timeless memories never go out of style.

LOCATIONS: Noida - Sector 18 Market | Spectrum Mall | Gaur city Mall Noida Extn | Gaur Central Mall RDC | Ithum's Galleria Mall - Greater Noida | Agra | M3M 65Th Avenue Gurugram | Meerut

CONTACT: 7848-880-880 | 9811-777-468

WEBSITE: www.desivibes.in

INSTAGRAM: Desi Vibes

2. spillhouse: Building cafes that put community at the heart of hospitality

In an increasingly digital world, spillhouse is reimagining the role of the modern cafe by creating spaces designed for meaningful human connection. With outlets in Gurugram, Pune and Goa, the specialty coffee-first brand has built its identity around three core principles - craft, care and community - offering an experience that extends beyond coffee and food.

The brand places a strong emphasis on specialty coffee, sourcing premium beans and developing its own house blends while encouraging guests to engage with the brewing process through dedicated slow bars featuring manual brewing techniques. Its innovative beverage programme, including barrel-aged cold brews and rotating seasonal offerings, reflects a commitment to experimentation and quality. Complementing the coffee experience is a live kitchen and in-house bakery, serving a globally inspired menu prepared fresh each day, alongside vegan and gluten-free options. Every spillhouse outlet in every city houses its own live kitchen and bakery, meaning everything served is baked and made fresh on-site, with nothing sourced from a dark kitchen far away.

What distinguishes spillhouse, however, is its community-driven philosophy. Every outlet features the "spill table," a communal space designed to encourage conversations among guests. Alongside it sits a community library, where guests can take a book or leave one behind, keeping stories - and conversations - flowing. The brand also supports home chefs, giving them a platform to share and sell their products within the cafe. Through curated experiences known as "spillhouse journeys," covering themes such as coffee, wellness, entrepreneurship, and dedicated spaces for the readers' community and artists from the community, the brand fosters lasting communities that continue beyond the cafe. By blending hospitality with purposeful engagement, spillhouse represents a new generation of cafe brands where experiences, relationships and conversations are as important as what is served on the table.

ADDRESS:

spillhouse pune: Ground Floor, Ganga Trueno Building, New Airport Road, Near Dorabjee's, Viman Nagar, Pune, Maharashtra

spillhouse goa: Vadi Road, near Silverwoods Apartment, next to boiler maker, Siolim, Goa

spillhouse gurugram: 1st floor, Aipl Joy Central, Shop no, 65-66, Sector 65, Gurugram

CONTACT: 9953177628

WEBSITE: spillhouse.in

INSTAGRAM: spillhouse

FEATURE CURATED BY: The Clickk Media

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