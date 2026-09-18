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Home / Business / India’s net direct tax collection rises 13% to over Rs 12.12 trillion till September 17

India’s net direct tax collection rises 13% to over Rs 12.12 trillion till September 17

Higher advance tax receipts drive growth, with corporate tax collection up 19.48% and STT revenue jumping 53%

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:27 PM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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The net direct tax collection by the government increased by 13 percent, surpassing Rs 12.12 trillion until September 17 of this fiscal year due to a boost in advance tax receipts. Image credit/iStock
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The net direct tax collection by the government increased by 13 percent, surpassing Rs 12.12 trillion until September 17 of this fiscal year due to a boost in advance tax receipts, as per the data released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Friday.

Corporate tax collection rose by 19.48 percent to approximately Rs 5.56 trillion, whereas non-corporate tax (individuals and HUFs) collection went up by 6 percent to more than Rs 6.16 trillion.

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Meanwhile, the Securities Transactions Tax (STT) collection jumped by 53 percent to Rs 40,214 crores from April 1 to September 17.

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Likewise, the Refund disbursement surged by 29.19 percent, exceeding Rs 2.20 trillion by September 17, according to the data.

Gross direct tax collection registered a 15 percent increase, amounting to more than Rs 14.32 trillion, while Advance Tax collection until September 17 rose by 16.18 percent to approximately Rs 5.22 trillion.

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This comprised an 18 percent increase in advance corporate tax payments exceeding Rs 4.16 trillion, alongside a 9.24 percent growth in non-corporate advance tax payments totaling Rs 1.06 trillion.

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