India’s net private transfers rise to record USD 144.8 billion in FY25-26; Centre says no war-wise remittance data maintained

India’s net private transfers, which mainly comprise remittances sent home by Indians employed overseas, rose to a record USD 144.8 billion in 2025-26 from USD 124.6 billion in 2024-25, the Centre informed the Parliament on Monday.

Advertisement

The government, however, clarified that it does not maintain war-wise data on remittance inflows, including those from conflict-hit regions such as West Asia.

Advertisement

Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that according to the Reserve Bank of India’s Balance of Payments (BoP) statistics, net private transfers increased by more than USD 20 billion over the previous year, reflecting continued growth in remittances from Indians working abroad.

Advertisement

The minister also informed the House that net private transfers increased from USD 9.4 billion in April 2025 to USD 16 billion in April 2026, indicating a significant rise in monthly inflows over the period.

The question sought to know whether remittances from West Asia had continued to rise despite the ongoing conflicts in the region, and whether such inflows remained resilient because they were linked to labour market conditions rather than short-term geopolitical developments.

Advertisement

In its reply, the government referred to the World Bank’s Global Economic Prospects (January 2015), which states that remittance flows tend to be more stable than capital flows and are influenced by various factors, including labour market conditions in host economies.

However, the Centre clarified that it does not maintain war-wise data on remittance inflows and therefore, does not compile conflict-specific or war-specific remittance statistics.

Remittance inflows have more than doubled since 2013-14

The data placed before Parliament shows that India’s net private transfers have recorded sustained growth over the past decade.

According to RBI’s Balance of Payments statistics, net private transfers stood at USD 65.5 billion in 2013-14, rising to USD 66.3 billion in 2014-15 before declining to USD 63.1 billion in 2015-16 and USD 56.6 billion in 2016-17.

The inflows recovered thereafter, increasing to USD 62.9 billion in 2017-18, USD 70.6 billion in 2018-19, USD 76.2 billion in 2019-20, and USD 74.4 billion in 2020-21.

Growth accelerated in subsequent years, with net private transfers rising to USD 81.2 billion in 2021-22, crossing the USD 100-billion mark at USD 101.8 billion in 2022-23, increasing further to USD 106.6 billion in 2023-24, USD 124.6 billion in 2024-25 (provisional revised), and reaching a record USD 144.8 billion in 2025-26 (provisional).

Growth accelerated in subsequent years, with net private transfers rising to USD 81.2 billion in 2021-22, crossing the USD 100-billion mark at USD 101.8 billion in 2022-23, increasing further to USD 106.6 billion in 2023-24, USD 124.6 billion in 2024-25 based on revised provisional estimates, and reaching a record USD 144.8 billion in 2025-26 according to provisional estimates.

The government reiterated that while remittance inflows have shown steady growth over the years, no war-wise data is maintained, and the figures reported in the Balance of Payments statistics represent India’s overall net private transfers rather than remittances from any specific country or conflict zone.