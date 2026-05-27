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Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 27: In India's service economy, the hardest problem is no longer building the product. It is building reach.

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Over the last decade, digital platforms have solved for discovery, transactions and scale. But when it comes to delivering real-world services, especially in moments that matter, distribution still determines experience.

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Whether it is financial services, healthcare access, mobility support or device protection, the real differentiator is increasingly not what is offered, but how quickly and reliably it can reach the customer.

This is where India presents a unique challenge.

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The country is not a single market. It is a network of micro-markets, each with its own infrastructure gaps, trust dynamics and access points. While digital penetration has grown significantly, the last mile still depends heavily on physical networks that people already trust.

Over the last few years, multiple industries have quietly adapted to this reality. FMCG companies have deepened rural penetration through neighbourhood retail. Assisted commerce platforms have built scale by working with local agents. Payment and banking ecosystems have expanded by embedding themselves within kirana networks.

The takeaway is becoming clearer: distribution in India is no longer just about reach. It is about relevance within local ecosystems.

This shift is particularly visible in the protection and incident response ecosystem, where accessibility and response time directly shape customer experience.

When a vehicle breaks down in a Tier-3 town, when a traveller requires urgent coordination, or when a household appliance fails, the customer is not evaluating the platform's brand or interface. The only question that matters is whether help can be activated quickly and reliably.

This is where distributed partner ecosystems are becoming critical.

The quality of those partners, however, is what separates functional reach from meaningful reach. The principle of KYP, Know Your Distribution Partner is emerging as a foundational discipline for companies operating in this space. A distribution partner not only determines whether a service reaches the right place, they directly shape the end consumer's experience and satisfaction. In a trust-sensitive market like India, a weak link in the distribution chain is not just an operational failure but it is a brand failure.

Across Assist, a Gurgaon-based protection and incident response platform, is building its model around this approach by combining digital systems with deeply embedded local networks. Through partnerships with institutions such as Airtel Payments Bank, the company is able to leverage extensive retailer ecosystems and assisted commerce touchpoints to expand reach and accessibility.

These networks, estimated to span more than 10,000 touchpoints nationwide, enable last-mile distribution in a way that traditional digital channels cannot. They also create a layer of familiarity and trust that is essential in markets where service adoption is still relationship-driven.

This is why partner selection is treated as a strategic function, not a procurement exercise. Distribution selection criteria must be well-defined, and the credibility of every partner, their track record, operational reliability and local trust equity needs to be rigorously evaluated. Scale built on the wrong partners is scale built on risk.

At the same time, Across Assist has developed a large service partner ecosystem that enables support coverage across more than 90 percent of Indian pin codes. Its network includes roadside support partners, hospitals, repair technicians and emergency coordination teams, all connected through a 24x7 multilingual alarm centre designed to manage requests in real time.

The convergence of these two layers, digital orchestration and physical distribution, is what is shaping the next phase of growth.

Neeraj Verma, Co-Founder and CEO of Across Assist, said, "India's scale cannot be solved through centralised systems alone. The real challenge is not just building capability, but ensuring that capability is accessible at the moment it is needed. What we are seeing is a shift from platform-led distribution to network-led distribution, where local ecosystems play a critical role in how services are delivered. The focus is on combining technology with trusted on-ground networks to create a system that responds reliably, no matter where the customer is."

The model reflects a broader evolution in India's service economy.

Companies are increasingly recognising that growth will not come from expanding platforms alone, but from embedding themselves into networks that already exist within communities. The ability to leverage these networks effectively will determine how quickly services scale and how consistently they are delivered.

As India's digital and physical ecosystems continue to converge, the companies that will stand out are not just those with the largest platforms, but those with the most resilient distribution systems.

Because in a country as large and complex as India, accessibility is no longer a layer on top of the product.

It is the product itself.

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