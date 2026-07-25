DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / India's next energy frontier is deep waters: Hardeep Puri as ONGC begins Mahanadi drilling

India's next energy frontier is deep waters: Hardeep Puri as ONGC begins Mahanadi drilling

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:03 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi, [India] July 25 (ANI): Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said the ONGC's deepwater drilling in the Mahanadi Offshore Basin marks the beginning of an ambitious programme to unlock the country's offshore hydrocarbon potential and strengthen energy security.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Puri said he had virtually spudded ONGC's exploratory well MN-DW18-1-H-D under the Samudra Manthan mission. He described it as a major milestone in India's efforts to explore deep and ultra-deepwater energy resources and said the campaign aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of tapping the country's untapped offshore oil and gas reserves.

Advertisement

"India's next energy frontier is deep waters," Puri said. He added that the campaign is among the country's most challenging deepwater exploration efforts and that every prospect evaluated, well drilled and discovery made would help boost domestic production, reduce import dependence and strengthen energy security.

Advertisement

According to the Petroleum Ministry, the well is the first of four planned deepwater wells to systematically evaluate the Mahanadi Offshore Basin using advanced drilling technology to unlock new hydrocarbon resources.

The ministry said India's eastern and western offshore basins, extending to water depths of up to 3,000 metres, are estimated to hold over 5,600 million metric tonnes of oil equivalent (MMTOE) of hydrocarbon potential. It added that recent exploration successes in the Cauvery, Mahanadi and Andaman basins have strengthened prospects for offshore energy development.

Advertisement

The ministry said the programme builds on reforms introduced over the past decade, including the Hydrocarbon Exploration and Licensing Policy (HELP), the Open Acreage Licensing Programme (OALP) and the opening of nearly 99 per cent of the erstwhile offshore "No-Go" areas for exploration. It said the campaign is expected to boost domestic hydrocarbon production and strengthen India's long-term energy security. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts