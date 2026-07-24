New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): India's next metals growth cycle will be driven by recycling rather than mining, with scrap emerging as the industry's most strategic resource, according to a thematic report by Ashika Institutional Equities, which says the country's organised non-ferrous recycling industry is entering a multi-year structural growth phase.

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In its thematic report titled "Recycling: The New Ore", Ashika said the global metals industry is undergoing a structural shift as rising demand from electrification, renewable energy and infrastructure collides with resource constraints and stricter environmental regulations.

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"We believe that the next phase of value creation in the metals industry will be driven less by ownership of mines and more by access to scrap, sourcing networks and processing technology. This structural shift forms the foundation of our investment thesis on India's organised non-ferrous recyclers," the report said.

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The report said India's metals story is "shifting from mining to recycling," with rising metal consumption, resource constraints and sustainability requirements making recycled lead, copper and aluminium an increasingly important source of supply.

According to the report, regulatory measures such as the Battery Waste Management Rules (BMWR) and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework are accelerating the shift from informal scrap processing to organised recycling, creating "a long term structural growth opportunity for compliant players."

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The report said the industry's competitive advantage is also changing, with access to scrap becoming more valuable than processing capacity alone.

"Access to scrap is emerging as the most valuable asset," the report said, adding that "sourcing networks, collection capabilities and regulatory compliance will become more critical than installed capacity in determining long-term industry leadership."

The report noted that companies are increasingly moving beyond basic metal recovery into value-added products such as alloys, conductors, busbars and specialty products, which could support higher margins and stronger customer relationships.

"Value addition is becoming more important than metals recovery," it said, adding that the next earnings cycle will be driven by increasing the value extracted from every tonne of scrap processed rather than simply expanding recycling volumes.

Among individual metals, the report said lead offers the strongest earnings visibility due to predictable battery replacement demand and regulatory support, while copper represents the biggest long-term opportunity because of widening domestic supply deficits and demand from electrification. Aluminium, meanwhile, is emerging as a key decarbonisation opportunity as recycled aluminium requires significantly less energy than primary production.

The report said India is still in the early stages of this transition, supported by strong metal demand, favourable policy reforms and expanding organised recycling capacity.

"We believe that India is at the early stages of this transition. Supported by strong demand for metals, favourable policy reforms and expanding organised capacity, the country's recycling industry is well positioned for a multi-year growth cycle, with non-ferrous metals offering the most compelling investment opportunities," it said. (ANI)

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