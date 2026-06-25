New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Office space demand exceeded new supply in Q2FY26 with rents rising modestly in select active micro markets, still the overall market remains cautious, as per a Colliers report.

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The report noted, despite a slower second quarter, India's office market growth has remained intact through the first half of 2026. "H1 2026 recorded 35.7 million sq ft of gross leasing across the top seven cities, a 6% rise compared to the corresponding period in 2025," while "Grade A space uptake moderated slightly in Q2 2026 (April - June) to 17.4 million sq ft following a robust first quarter," it said.

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At the same time, the demand for office spaces in India has continued to increase supported by the "expansion of Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in preferred markets, steady leasing across diverse occupier segments and continued adoption of flexible workspaces," the report added.

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Regionally, during H1 2026, Bengaluru led India's office space market, driving space uptake of 10.5 million sq ft, accounting for a 29 per cent share. At the same time, Hyderabad recorded around 7.2 million sq ft of leasing activity, contributing nearly one-fifth of total demand in H1 2026 and registering a 47% YoY rise in leasing.

Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Chennai each recorded leasing activity of 4-5 million sq ft in H1, while Q2 saw a sharp moderation in demand, with Mumbai and Pune witnessing a 25-30% YoY decline in space uptake as occupiers turned cautious.

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The share of large deals (100,000 sq ft & above) in Mumbai, declined from around "41 per cent in Q1 2026 to 13 per cent in Q2 2026," while "large-sized transaction share in Pune meanwhile dropped from around 63 per cent to 38 per cent during the same period."

"Importantly, during Q2 2026 flex space leasing touched 4.6 million sq ft, over 90% higher than the average quarterly flex space demand of last five years, signaling growing adoption of flexible workspaces as a core component of occupier real estate portfolios," the report added.

In Q2 2026, companies took more office space than what was newly built or added, because developers were cautious in adding supply. However, vacancy levels remained rangebound at around "15 per cent at the India level, owing to relocation and churns."

At the same time, office rents increased slightly (up to 5%) in some busy areas, but overall the market still remains cautious. (ANI)

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