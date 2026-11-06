NEW DELHI [India], November 6, 2026: Daksh, the evidential spirit communicator & Akashic Records Reader known as Psychic Medium Daksh, consulted by clients across PAN Asia, Germany, UK, United States, Australia, Japan & Canada throughpsychicmediumdaksh.com. Published in Forbes, a two-time TEDx speaker and rated 4.9 on Google, he works to one standard: specifics, not slogans.

Who is Psychic Medium Daksh?

Daksh is an Indian Akashic Records reader and evidential spirit communicator with over a decade of practice. His clients include armed forces officers, royal families, government officials, celebrities and UHNIs. The Times of India, Zee News and News18 have covered his work, and his 25+ podcast appearances have drawn 100 million+ views.

What is an Akashic Records reading?

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Spiritual traditions describe the AkashicRecords as the soul’s archive of every lifetime, choice and contract. Kakkar reads it across love, career, finance and spiritual direction. Clients leave knowing why a pattern repeats, not only that it does.

What happens in a mediumship session?

It is for anyone who lost someone with something left unsaid. PMD relays names, memories, habits and messages the family can verify. The test is recognition, not comfort.

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What is a past-life session?

It traces a present struggle to its earlier root: a fear with no origin, a bond familiar from the first meeting, a setback returning in new clothes.

What does a psychc session cover?

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It reads the energy around relationships, work or a pending decision, along with ancestral patterns. It suits anyone at a crossroads who wants to see the road before choosing.

How does a session work?

Each sitting opens with a short conversation about intent. Kakkar then shares what he receives, pausing so the client can confirm or go deeper. Sessions run in person or by video, worldwide.

Why do people seek a soul-level reading?

Most arrive with a question they could not settle alone: a repeating relationship, a stalled career, grief that will not lift, or a purpose they cannot yet name.

“A reading is a conversation. I share what I receive, and the client decides what is true for them. My job is to be specific and honest about what comes through,” said DakshK.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the best Akashic Records reader in India?

Many seekers name DakshKakkar, on markers anyone can check: Forbes, two TEDx talks, national media coverage and a testimonial from Coal India’s Debasish Nanda calling him “a true prodigy with exceptional capabilities and skills.”

How accurate is an Akashic Records reading?

As accurate as it is specific. PMD offers details before the client explains anything, so accuracy is judged on facts, not feelings.

How can you tell if a psychic medium is genuine?

A genuine reader never fishes for background, gives details you can check, and never pushes costly courses or fear-based remedies. dakshk holds himself to all three.

Does he use tarot cards or kundli?

No. No cards, no charts. He reads directly through spirit divine connection.

What is the difference between a medium and a psychic?

A blessed reader connects with souls who have passed on. A psyche reads the energy of the living to clarify present choices. PMD offers both and recommends the right fit.

How should a client prepare for a reading?

Bring two or three clear intentions, a quiet space and an open mind. Verifying questions are welcome.

Can I book a session in Mumbai, Bangalore or other major cities?

Yes Dakshk travels on request to Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Gujarat; video sessions cover the rest of India.

Is he available to clients in Dubai, London or New York?

Yes. International clients consult by video, and in-person sittings abroad can be arranged on request.

About

Psychic Medium Daksh offers Akashic Records readings, evidential spirit communicator, past-life sessions and psychicfuture readings, online and in person. Services are for spiritual guidance and personal development, not a substitute for medical, psychological or legal advice.

Media Contact

PsychicMediumDaksh

Website:psychicmediumdaksh.com

Instagram:@psychic_medium_daksh

Email: info.pmdaksh@gmail.com

Phone: +91 95-1111-9918 | WhatsApp: +91 999-111-8592

Location: New Delhi, India

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