DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / India's outbound investments surge 67% in FY25, driven by ESG, GIFT City, global tax reforms: EY

India's outbound investments surge 67% in FY25, driven by ESG, GIFT City, global tax reforms: EY

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:40 PM Aug 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): India's outbound investments has jumped by 67.74 per cent to USD 41.6 billion in FY2024-25 from USD 24.8 billion in FY2023-24, as per a new EY report.

Advertisement

The number of transactions also rose by 15 per cent, signalling a sharp uptick in global confidence, states the report titled "India abroad: Navigating the global landscape for overseas investment - 2025".

It highlights that Indian companies are focusing on diversification, prioritising environmental, social, and governance (ESG) aspects, and leveraging technology-led growth to drive their global expansion strategies. The EY report highlights sectoral impacts across IT, energy, pharma, automotive, and hospitality.

Advertisement

While intermediary jurisdictions like Singapore, the Netherlands, and Mauritius have long dominated outbound investment structuring, Indian companies are now broadening their horizons.

The report noted that the shift is being driven by changing global tax rules, tighter regulatory oversight, and evolving strategic priorities.

Advertisement

Countries like the UAE, Luxembourg, and Switzerland are gaining ground, offering a mix of favorable tax regimes, progressive regulatory frameworks, and alignment with India's interests in sustainability, digital innovation, and trade expansion.

The UAE is seeing rising investor interest beyond its traditional role in energy, spurred by the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and new opportunities in infrastructure and technology.

Meanwhile, Luxembourg's strength in fund management and green finance, along with Switzerland's IP-friendly environment and advanced infrastructure, are drawing attention as alternative gateways for Indian capital.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities are now integral to overseas investment decisions. From carbon pricing implications in the EU to supply chain due diligence in the US, companies are embedding sustainability into investment design to meet rising stakeholder expectations and regulatory benchmarks.

Indian companies are increasingly turning to GIFT City as a strategic gateway for outbound investments, with RBI data showing a 100 per cent surge (from 0.04 USD billion in 2022-23 to 0.81 USD billion in 2024-25 )over the past two years.

Positioned as a cost-effective holding and treasury jurisdiction, GIFT City offers Indian multinationals regulatory clarity, tax advantages, and operational efficiency, helping manage global investments while retaining place of effective management (POEM) and tax residency in India. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts