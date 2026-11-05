India’s packaged food, beverage market to grow by USD 47 billion by 2030: Report

India’s packaged food and beverage sector is expected to grow by nearly USD 47 billion over the next five years, reaching USD 150 billion by 2030, up from USD 103 billion in 2025, according to a report by Redseer Strategy Consultants.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The growth is expected to be driven by an expanding consumer base, greater acceptance of branded products and changing ways in which households discover and purchase food.

Advertisement

The report indicates that affluent households are increasing their spending on branded and premium products, while middle-income households are shifting from loose staples to packaged alternatives.

Households with an annual income exceeding Rs 10 lakh are expected to increase from 42 million to 65 million by FY30. This segment, comprising the top 15 per cent of the population, accounts for approximately 35 per cent of overall retail consumption and 60 per cent of branded product consumption, the report states.

The number of households earning between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh annually is projected to rise from 65 million to 87 million by FY30. The growing adoption of packaged staples is expected to expand the market beyond affluent urban consumers.

The shift is also changing the distribution landscape. Quick commerce has grown rapidly, with its gross merchandise value increasing from USD 300 million to USD 13 billion in four years.

Although online channels currently account for just about 2 per cent of grocery sales, the report expects quick commerce and value commerce to jointly account for nearly half of online retail by 2030.

Changing consumption habits are also contributing to the demand. Sales of chocolates through quick-commerce platforms increased by 66 per cent over the past year, compared with a 10 per cent rise in electronic grocery. Protein-enriched products and healthier food options are also gaining popularity.

The report indicates that two-thirds of millennials are willing to pay a 15 per cent premium for clean-label products.

Convenience is another factor influencing food purchasing decisions. The report links the rise in women's labour force participation, from 22 per cent in FY14 to 36 per cent in FY24, with growing demand for ready-to-cook products.

Sales of frozen ready-to-cook meals through the monitored channels increased by 88 per cent, the report states.

The report also identifies gated residential communities as emerging consumption hubs, with monthly grocery expenditure in these areas projected at Rs 12,000-20,000.

It further anticipates that the number of such communities in non-metro markets will surpass the existing metro base by FY31.