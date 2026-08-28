New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): Private equity (PE) investments in India will likely reach USD 28.79 billion (Rs 2.50 lakh crore) across 1,200+ deals in 2026, even as H1 saw PE exits worth Rs 26,847 crore (USD 2.89 billion), according to a report by IVC Association.

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Noting private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) trends in H1, the report added, "H1 2026 saw 109 PE exits that harvested Rs 60,217 crore (USD 6.47 Billion)."

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However, the exit value declined by 34 per cent and 36 per cent compared to the same period in 2025 (which registered 116 exits worth Rs 91,493 crore or USD 10.63 Billion) and the "immediate previous half-year (which saw 126 exits worth Rs 94,786 crore or USD 10.75 Billion)," respectively.

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Notably, public market sales accounted for the largest share of PE exit value in H1, with investors realising USD 4.9 billion, down 6 per cent from USD 5.2 billion in the same period last year.

"The largest PE Exit was the Rs 7,635 crore (USD 839.67 million) partial exit by Partners Group (8.89x returns) and Kedaara Capital (8.89x returns) from supermarket chain Vishal Mega Mart via public market sale," the report said.

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Secondary sales generated USD 677.65 million, marking a 51 per cent decline from USD 1.37 billion in H1 2025, while strategic sales stood at USD 767.53 million, down 81 per cent from USD 4.02 billion a year earlier.

The report noted, "the projected investment figures for Private Equity Investments in 2026 are expected to reach approximately USD 28.79 Billion (equivalent to Rs 2,50,821 Cr) across 1,288 deals, based on the performance of the first half of the year."

As per IVC Association, funds through Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) vehicles participated in 369 investments, accounting for around 57 per cent of the total. Meanwhile, 344 DPIIT-registered startups raised private equity funding worth Rs 39,518 crore (USD 4.25 billion).

IT & ITeS led the sectors in both investment value and volume, while Bengaluru topped the cities in terms of both metrics. (ANI)

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