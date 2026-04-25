India’s peak power at record high of 252 GW on Friday amid soaring mercury levels

India’s peak power demand hit a record high of 252.07 GW on Friday following an intensifying heat wave, which pushed up the use of cooling devices like air conditioners and desert coolers, according to the latest power ministry data.

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The previous record high of 250 GW peak power demand was recorded in May 2024.

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The country’s peak power demand (the highest supply in a day) was recorded at 252.07 GW, an all-time high, on April 24, higher than 240.12 GW on April 23, 2026, the power ministry data showed. The highest electricity supply on April 22 was recorded at 239.70 GW.

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The power ministry had earlier projected a peak power demand, the highest supply in a day, of 270 GW for this year’s summer season, but the actual demand met was well below the estimate.

Last year in the summer season, the peak power demand was 242.77 GW, which was recorded in June, 2025.

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In the first fortnight of this month, the peak power demand remained lower than the 235.32 GW recorded in April 2025.

Experts are of the view that the demand and consumption of electricity may further rise due to increase in intensity of heat wave conditions with more frequent use of air-conditioners, air coolers, and other appliances by domestic as well as commercial consumers to beat the rising mercury levels in the country.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), there will be heatwave conditions over major parts of northwest, central and eastern India till this weekend.

The IMD has projected harsh summers this time, the impact of which can be seen from now onwards, especially in May and June, experts stated.

The peak power demand touched an all-time high of about 250 GW in May 2024. The previous all-time peak demand of 243.27 GW was recorded in September 2023. During the last summer season (April 2025 onwards), the peak power demand reached 242.77 GW in June but stayed below the government’s estimate of 277 GW.