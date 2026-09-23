DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / India’s port volumes rise 7% YoY in August as freight rates surge 132%: Jefferies

India’s port volumes rise 7% YoY in August as freight rates surge 132%: Jefferies

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:27 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): India’s port volumes rose 7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in August 2026, while global container freight rates increased 132 per cent from February levels, according to a report by Jefferies.

The brokerage said freight rates increased amid tensions in the Middle East, early peak-season shipments and the Chinese Golden Week.

Advertisement

“Freight rates rose again amid Middle East tensions, early peak season/front-loading of shipments and the Chinese Golden Week, in our view,” Jefferies said.

Advertisement

Government-owned Major Ports led the growth, with volumes rising 10 per cent YoY in August. Non-Major Ports also recorded 11 per cent YoY growth during the month.

However, the growth in ports was in contrast to the performance of Indian Railways. Container volumes handled by Indian Railways fell 3 per cent YoY in August, compared with a 10 per cent rise in port container volumes.

Advertisement

“Indian Railways (IR) Container volumes declined 3 per cent YoY vs. 10 per cent YoY rise at Ports, impacted by Middle-East (ME) tensions in our view,” the report said.

Jefferies said transshipment volumes may have supported container traffic at Indian ports, helping them maintain growth despite geopolitical tensions.

Among major cargo categories, iron ore volumes rose 30 per cent YoY in August, while container volumes increased 10 per cent and coal throughput grew 6 per cent.

Among private port operators, Adani Ports reported a 19 per cent YoY increase in volumes during August, with its domestic operations estimated to have grown 10 per cent.

Non-Major Ports across key maritime states recorded mixed performance. Odisha ports reported a 39 per cent YoY rise in volumes, while Gujarat recorded 3 per cent growth. Maharashtra ports recovered with 8 per cent growth after declining in the previous period.

The rise in port activity was also supported by stronger trade flows. India’s export-import trade increased 18 per cent YoY in August.

Containerisable trade, excluding petroleum, oil, lubricants, gems and jewellery, grew 21 per cent YoY, with exports rising 23 per cent and imports increasing 20 per cent.

Exports to the United States rose 22 per cent YoY, while shipments to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia declined between 17 per cent and 26 per cent.

Meanwhile, India’s road freight sector continued to show momentum in early September. Freight tariffs rose 2 per cent month-on-month, supported by higher fuel costs and preparations for seasonal demand.

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle truck registrations rose 40 per cent YoY in September so far, indicating continued momentum in the road logistics sector, Jefferies said.

The report noted that road logistics remained strong even as rail container volumes were affected by geopolitical disruptions. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts