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Home / Business / India’s power demand rises 11% in September, coal stocks plunge 60%

India’s power demand rises 11% in September, coal stocks plunge 60%

Lower hydropower generation pushes thermal output higher; coal inventories at power plants fall to 19 million tonnes, says JM Financial report

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:49 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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India’s electricity demand surged in September 2026, while a decline in hydropower generation boosted reliance on thermal power, leading to a sharp drop in coal stocks at power plants, according to a JM Financial report. Image credit/iStock
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India’s electricity demand surged in September 2026, while a decline in hydropower generation boosted reliance on thermal power, leading to a sharp drop in coal stocks at power plants, according to a JM Financial report.

Electricity consumption rose 11 per cent year-on-year to 162 billion units (BU), while peak power demand jumped 17 per cent to 269 GW. Overall electricity generation also increased 11 per cent to 173 BU during the month.

Hydropower generation, however, fell 16 per cent year-on-year to 19 BU, causing the evening peak power shortfall to exceed 7 GW.

Thermal power generation rose 16 per cent year-on-year to 118 BU, while renewable energy generation increased 13 per cent to 29 BU.

Higher thermal generation pushed the monthly plant load factor (PLF) of coal-fired power plants to 69 per cent, compared with 62 per cent a year earlier. The PLF of gas-fired plants rose to 27 per cent from 17 per cent.

The increased dependence on coal-fired power generation also depleted fuel inventories. At the end of September, coal stocks at power plants had fallen 60 per cent year-on-year to 19 million tonnes, against 47 million tonnes a year earlier.

In August, domestic coal production declined 4 per cent year-on-year to 67 million tonnes (MT), while dispatches rose 5 per cent to 82 MT. Indonesian coal prices increased 47 per cent year-on-year to USD 111 per tonne in September.

Spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices also climbed amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia, rising from USD 10.8 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) in February 2026 to USD 26 per MMBtu by the end of September.

Prices of solar modules and cells remained stable, while silver and aluminium prices eased from their previous highs to USD 64.5 per troy ounce and USD 3,274 per metric tonne, respectively. Domestic hot-rolled coil steel prices stood at Rs 63,000 per tonne.

Tighter power supply conditions also pushed up prices on the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX). The weighted average market clearing price rose to Rs 4.9 per kWh in September, compared with Rs 3.4 per kWh a year earlier. Real-time market volumes increased 10.6 per cent year-on-year to 5,294 million units.

At the end of September, pending payments owed by power distribution companies to generators stood at Rs 85,700 crore, compared with an average of Rs 12,700 crore under the Late Payment Surcharge regulations.

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