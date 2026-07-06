DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / India's power discoms on recovery path as reforms strengthen financial health: Macquarie

India's power discoms on recovery path as reforms strengthen financial health: Macquarie

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:58 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): India's power distribution companies (discoms) are witnessing an improvement in their financial health, supported by policy reforms proposed under the Draft National Electricity Policy 2026, the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2026 and the Digital India Energy Stack, according to a report by Macquarie.

Advertisement

The report said India's power sector is undergoing a dual-track transition, with coal continuing to provide baseload power at plant load factors (PLFs) of over 65 per cent, while new reforms are aimed at making the sector more market-driven and financially stronger.

Advertisement

Peak power demand reached a record high of around 271 GW in May 2026, highlighting pressure on the grid despite adequate base generation capacity. The report also noted that India's power sector recorded a profit of about Rs 25 billion in FY25 after remaining loss-making for decades.

Advertisement

According to the report, the financial performance of discoms has improved with support from investments under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) and the rollout of smart meters.

The RDSS aims to reduce aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses to 12-15 per cent and bridge the gap between average cost of supply (ACS) and average revenue realised (ARR) to zero. Under the scheme, projects worth Rs 1.53 trillion have been sanctioned to strengthen distribution infrastructure, while projects worth Rs 1.3 trillion have been approved for smart metering.

Advertisement

"Power distribution companies (discoms) financial health has improved while AT&C losses have narrowed over the years, with FY25 profits at about Rs 25 bn after decades of loss-making previously," the report noted.

The report said that as of March 2026, 59.7 million smart meters had been installed across the country. It added that AT&C losses declined to 16 per cent in FY25 from 21.9 per cent in FY21, moving closer to the national target of 12-15 per cent.

The report also highlighted ongoing regulatory reforms across the power sector. It said the Draft National Electricity Policy 2026 proposes a shift towards market-based power systems instead of relying on long-term coal power purchase agreements (PPAs).

"The Draft National Electricity Policy 2026 signals a clear pivot toward market-based power systems, moving away from rigid, long-term coal PPAs," the report said.

The report added that the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2026 seeks to improve the efficiency of state discoms by mandating cost-reflective tariffs. This is expected to reduce cross-subsidies and strengthen the sector's credit profile.

It further said the India Energy Stack will provide a digital backbone for the power sector by standardising data exchange and identity systems.

Overall, "Improved billing, reduced leakages, and LPS-driven decline in overdue payables indicate materially stronger financial health versus historical levels," the report said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts