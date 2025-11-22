India’s Power Ministry Honors M.P.K. Steels for Pioneering Energy-Efficient Manufacturing Technology

New Delhi [India], November 22: M.P.K. Steels (I) Ltd. has been recognised by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power, Government of India, for its outstanding efforts in adopting and implementing advanced energy-efficient technologies within its manufacturing facilities. The company will be felicitated at an award ceremony scheduled for 15 November 2025 at the Radisson Hotel, Jaipur, in recognition of its leadership in driving sustainable, future-ready steel production. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Jaipur, M.P.K. Steels is one of India’s trusted manufacturers of high-quality mild steel structural products, including M.S. Channels, Angles, Rounds, Flats, and Square Bars, catering to critical sectors such as railways, infrastructure development, power, and telecom. Over the years, the company has built a reputation for reliable quality, precision manufacturing, and customer-centric solutions.

Advertisement

Guided by its vision of creating a “Strong Base for a Strong Future,” M.P.K. Steels continues to advance its operations through sustainable practices, stringent quality control systems, and continuous investment in research and development.

Advertisement

The BEE recognition highlights the company’s commitment to energy conservation, responsible production, and technological excellence, strengthening its role as an industry benchmark for environmentally conscious manufacturing.

Advertisement

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)