Home / Business / India's power transmission network crosses 5 Lakh Circuit Km, 71.6 pc growth in transmission network since April 2014

India's power transmission network crosses 5 Lakh Circuit Km, 71.6 pc growth in transmission network since April 2014

ANI
Updated At : 08:10 PM Jan 22, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): India's national power transmission network has achieved a major milestone by surpassing 5 lakh circuit kilometres (ckm) of transmission lines at 220 kV and above, along with 1,407 GVA of transformation capacity, reinforcing the country's position as home to the world's largest synchronous national grid.

The world's largest synchronous national grid achieved this feat on January 14, 2026, with the commissioning of 628 ckm Transmission Line of 765 kV from Bhadla II to Sikar II substation for evacuation of RE power from Rajasthan Renewable Energy Zone, Ministry of Power said in a release.

With commissioning of this transmission line additional 1100 MW of power can be evacuated from RE zone of Bhadla, Ramgarh & Fatehgarh Solar Power Complex, it said.

The Inter State Transmission projects presently under implementation, will add approximately 40,000 ckm of transmission lines and 399 GVA of transformation capacity, In addition to these, the Intra State Transmission projects under implementation are expected to add another 27,500 ckm of transmission lines and 134 GVA of transformation capacity, which will further enhance grid reliability and power evacuation capability, the release added.

Notably, since April 2014, the country's transmission network has grown by 71.6% with the addition of 2.09lakh ckm of transmission lines (220 kV and above), boosting transformation capacity (220 kV and above) by 876 GVA.

The inter-regional power transfer capacity, which now stands at 1,20,340 MW, has enabled seamless transfer of electricity across regions, successfully realizing the vision of "One Nation - One Grid - One Frequency."

The addition to the transmission capacity will help to evacuate the increasing non-fossil power generation which is targeted at 500 GW by 2030.

The milestone of 5,00,000 ckm of transmission lines reflects the Government's sustained efforts towards ensuring reliable, affordable, and secure electricity supply across the country while supporting rapid growth in renewable energy integration. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

