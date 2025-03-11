NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 11: The stage is set for the return of India's most anticipated B2B marketing event, the B2B World Summit, scheduled to take place on March 13, 2025, at The Chancery Pavilion, Bengaluru. As the largest gathering of B2B marketing professionals in the country, the summit will bring together over 500+ industry leaders, innovators, and decision-makers for a day of insightful discussions, hands-on learning, and unparalleled networking opportunities.

This year's edition of the B2B World Summit promises to be a game-changer, featuring an impressive lineup of 30+ top B2B CMOs and marketing experts who will share their insights on the latest trends, strategies, and technologies shaping the future of B2B marketing. From Account-Based Marketing and Content Strategy to AI-driven marketing innovations and Omnichannel Execution, the summit will cover a wide range of topics designed to equip attendees with actionable knowledge to drive growth and ROI in their organizations.

"B2B marketing is rapidly evolving, and the B2B World Summit provides a platform for businesses to stay ahead of the curve. Our goal is to empower professionals with knowledge, strategies, and connections that drive growth and innovation," said RP Singh, Convener of B2B World Summit.

Attendees can look forward to a dynamic agenda that includes keynote speeches, panel discussions and fireside chats. These sessions will not only provide deep dives into critical marketing challenges but also offer practical solutions that can be implemented immediately. Additionally, the summit will host an Innovation Showcase, where leading tech providers will demonstrate cutting-edge tools and platforms revolutionizing the B2B marketing landscape.

Marketers looking to stay ahead of the curve and gain a competitive edge won't want to miss this opportunity. Registration for the B2B World Summit is now open, and early bird discounts are available for a limited time.

The B2B World Summit is India's largest and most prestigious B2B marketing event, dedicated to empowering marketers with the knowledge, tools, and connections they need to thrive in an ever-evolving industry.

