DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / India’s private capex moderates 2.8% to Rs 11.9 lakh crore in FY26 after record high in FY25: Report

India’s private capex moderates 2.8% to Rs 11.9 lakh crore in FY26 after record high in FY25: Report

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:27 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): India’s private capital expenditure (capex) cycle moderated in FY26 after touching a record high in the previous fiscal, with private capex rising 2.4 times over the broader FY15-FY26 period but declining 2.8 per cent to Rs 11.9 lakh crore in FY26 from Rs 12.3 lakh crore in FY25, according to a research report by Union Bank of India.

The report said the moderation reflects tariff-related concerns and geopolitical uncertainty, even as the post-pandemic revival has significantly strengthened private investment activity.

Advertisement

“Private capital expenditure experienced a pronounced revival after FY22, expanding 2.4× over the broader FY15–FY26 horizon and peaking at a record Rs 12.3 lakh crore in FY25,” the report said.

Advertisement

Private capex had gathered substantial momentum following the pandemic, supported by economic reopening and improved demand. The capex-to-GDP ratio rose from 2.9 per cent in FY22 to 3.9 per cent in FY25, before moderating to 3.4 per cent in FY26.

The report noted that the slowdown indicates that the initial wave of post-pandemic expansion has stabilised amid external uncertainties.

Advertisement

“The post-pandemic momentum slowed in FY26, with private capex softening 2.8% to Rs 11.9 lakh crore and the capex-to-GDP ratio tapering down to 3.4%,” it said.

It added that the moderation was driven by “tariff woes and geopolitical uncertainty”, highlighting the impact of global trade and geopolitical developments on corporate investment decisions.

Despite the overall decline, the report said investment activity remains concentrated in select capital-intensive sectors, particularly infrastructure-linked industries such as steel and cement, energy transition and renewables, automobiles and select beneficiaries of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

However, a broad-based revival remains elusive, with sluggish rural demand, uneven urban consumption growth and lingering spare capacity in mid-tier and consumer-facing industries constraining investment across consumption-oriented and traditional manufacturing sectors.

“While large corporate balance sheets are in robust health, overall capacity utilization across broader manufacturing has hovered near thresholds that prompt debottlenecking rather than widespread greenfield commitments,” the report said.

Sectorally, FY26 capex growth was narrow, with only four of 18 sectors recording an expansion. Metals led the growth with a 32.6 per cent increase, followed by logistics at 24.8 per cent, power at 15.4 per cent and healthcare at 1 per cent.

Power emerged as the largest capex sector in FY26, with investment of Rs 2.28 lakh crore, followed by crude oil at Rs 1.99 lakh crore. Together, power and crude oil accounted for 35.7 per cent of aggregate FY26 capex.

The report said the outlook for India’s investment cycle remains positive over the medium term, with renewables, energy storage, GCCs, data centres, semiconductors, electronics, defence and advanced manufacturing expected to provide new investment opportunities.

It concluded that the capex cycle is becoming “broader, greener and more technology-led”, although project execution, external demand, geopolitical uncertainty and rising global protectionism will remain key risks. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts