DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / India's private sector poised for bigger role in space, nuclear industries: Minister Jitender Singh

India's private sector poised for bigger role in space, nuclear industries: Minister Jitender Singh

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:10 PM Dec 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): India's private sector is set to play a significantly larger role in the country's space and nuclear industries, a shift that was unimaginable a decade ago, Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said on Friday.

Advertisement

Speaking at the CII Global Summit on Industry-Academia Partnership, Singh said India had transformed from being counted among the "fragile five" emerging economies to becoming "first among four," building confidence in its scientific and industrial capabilities.

Advertisement

He said the opening of the space sector to private players marked a major policy change. "Nobody could have imagined this ten years back," Singh said, adding that India's private companies were now emerging as partners in strategic areas such as space and defence.

Advertisement

He noted that even in the nuclear sector -- traditionally dominated by the state -- non-government entities were beginning to find a role. "Government support cannot happen without the support of non-government entities," he said.

"Nowhere in the world does the government finance private industry the way it is happening in India. We are acting as a catalyst, giving a push to the private sector to scale up."

Advertisement

Singh called for stronger collaboration among research institutions, academia and startups, arguing that such synergy was essential for innovation-led growth.

He also highlighted India's expanding genetic data bank, calling it "unique" and unmatched globally, and said it could become a valuable resource for industry and scientific research.

India must strengthen coordination among government, industry and academia to turn research intent into meaningful innovation, Hindustan Unilever's Head of R&D Aniket Gandhi told ANI at the same event.

Describing the partnership model as a "golden triangle," he said MoUs require significant groundwork and that the real focus should be on converting dialogue into lasting collaboration.

Gandhi flagged three barriers: limited stakeholder interaction, weak human infrastructure and gaps in co-funding models. Clear business cases, he noted, are essential for projects to take shape.

He called for incentives to boost private R&D investment, including a clearer tax structure, a supportive Global Capability Centre policy, and a stronger ecosystem of academia, startups, industry, and government, backed by a robust IP framework.

Rohit Bansal, Group Head Corporate Communications, Reliance Industries, told ANI that the industry and academia identify their problems and also opportunities. Academia should catch up with the industry's demand and technical requirements. This gap is called the valley of death.

He stressed that the reward should be given to companies that are working more closely with academia. Likewise, in academia, IITs are working closely with the industry on their projects and requirements. Such collaborations should be incentivised. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts