India’s Q2 growth estimated at 7.35%; high crude prices pose challenge: Finance Ministry

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India’s economy is estimated to have grown by 7.35 per cent in the July-September quarter of the current financial year (FY27), supported by robust domestic demand, industrial activity and rising consumption, according to the Finance Ministry’s October Monthly Economic Review.

The estimate, based on the ministry’s nowcasting model, follows economic growth of 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter. In its September review, the ministry had projected growth of around 7.3 per cent for the second quarter.

“After real GDP growth of 7.8 per cent in Q1 FY27, the Department’s nowcasting model, launched in the Economic Survey 2025-26, now forecasts real GDP growth of 7.35 per cent in Q2 FY27,” the report stated.

The review noted that several key economic indicators, including industrial output, electricity consumption, port activity, GST collections and automobile sales, recorded stronger growth during the second quarter.

“These indicators suggest sustained growth momentum in Q2 FY27,” it said.

Gross GST collections rose by around 15 per cent in the July-September quarter, compared with approximately 8.4 per cent in the previous quarter.

Domestic automobile sales increased by about 25 per cent year-on-year, driven by demand in both rural and urban markets.

The report also pointed to signs of improved business activity towards the end of the quarter, with manufacturing and services activity strengthening in September.

“Rising PMI readings, coupled with improved business confidence, suggest a cautiously positive outlook for the coming months,” the review noted.

Looking ahead to the remainder of FY27, the ministry said domestic consumption, investment activity and structural reforms were expected to support economic growth. Robust credit growth and recent trade agreements were also likely to strengthen consumption, investment and exports.

However, the ministry cautioned that global uncertainties, including elevated crude oil prices, geopolitical conflicts and inflationary pressures, could pose challenges.

Despite these risks, the report said the Indian economy was likely to maintain its growth trajectory through the remainder of FY27, notwithstanding geopolitical tensions, energy price volatility and constraints in international financial markets.

The International Monetary Fund has projected India’s economy to grow by 7 per cent in FY27, while the World Bank, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the Reserve Bank of India have projected growth of 7.1 per cent.