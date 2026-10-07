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Home / Business / India’s quick commerce market poised for seven-fold growth to USD 90 billion by FY31: Report

India’s quick commerce market poised for seven-fold growth to USD 90 billion by FY31: Report

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ANI
Updated At : 02:51 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): India’s quick commerce market is projected to expand nearly seven-fold to USD 90 billion by FY2031 from about USD 13 billion in FY2026, driven by deeper penetration in metro households and rapid user growth across non-metro markets, according to a Google and Redseer Strategy Consultants report.

The report said monthly transacting users are expected to exceed 100 million nationwide by FY2031. Metros are expected to account for about 60 per cent of incremental growth during the period, while the share of quick commerce in metro retail spending could rise from around 6 per cent currently to 20-23 per cent.

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The near-term momentum is also expected to remain strong, with quick commerce sales projected to grow 110 per cent year-on-year during the festive season and account for around 18 per cent of total online festive spending.

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The report said the next phase of growth will depend on platforms moving beyond small top-up grocery orders towards larger, planned household purchases, while expanding into non-grocery categories and improving their economics in non-metro markets.

“Quick commerce has built its scale around a clear proposition, which is getting a known product to a consumer in minutes. The path to a US$90 billion market is more complex because much of the remaining spend does not behave that way,” said Kushal Bhatnagar, Partner, Redseer Strategy Consultants.

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Non-grocery categories such as beauty, personal care, home essentials and electronics are projected to grow from around USD 3 billion in FY2026 to USD 21-27 billion by FY2031. The report said wider product assortments, stronger assurances on authenticity and replacements, and better product discovery will be important for capturing this spending.

Outside metros, the addressable market includes around 200 million online shoppers across more than 300 cities. Monthly transacting users in these markets are expected to reach 55-60 million by FY2031, although smaller baskets, freshness concerns and purchase trust remain key hurdles.

Karan Dugal, Head of Industry, Quick Commerce & FoodTech, Google India, said, “Quick commerce in India has evolved past a single playbook, with purchase behaviors shifting dramatically across metros and non-metros, and spanning everyday essentials to high-ticket electronics.”

The report said future expansion will require platforms and brands to adapt their models to local consumer preferences while building trust and connecting online product discovery with faster local fulfilment. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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