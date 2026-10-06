India’s raw steel output rises 3.4 pc YoY to 14.1 MT in September: Steel Ministry

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): India’s steel production recorded steady growth in September 2026, with raw steel output rising 3.4 per cent year-on-year to 14.1 million tonnes and finished steel production surging 3.7 per cent CPLY (Corresponding Period Last Year), as per the data shared by the Ministry of Steel.

According to the release, India’s finished steel production increased 1.9 per cent to 13.5 million tonnes during the first half.

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During April-September 2026, crude steel production grew 2.9 per cent to 85.1 million tonnes, hot metal output rose 2.5 per cent to 48.3 million tonnes, and finished steel production increased 3.7 per cent to 81.8 million tonnes compared with the same period last year.

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Steel prices rose sharply in September 2026, with Thermo-Mechanically Treated (TMT) bar (10 mm) prices increasing 12.6 per cent month-on-month (MoM) and 21 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 65,298 per tonne.

Hot-Rolled (HR) Coil (2 mm) prices rose 8 per cent MoM and 26.8 per cent YoY to Rs 76,085 per tonne, while Cold-Rolled (CR) Coil (0.63 mm) prices climbed 11.1 per cent MoM and 28.8 per cent YoY to Rs 84,972 per tonne. Galvanised Plain (GP) Sheet (0.63 mm) prices increased 8.6 per cent MoM and 27.7 per cent YoY to Rs 94,148 per tonne.

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Also, during April-September 2026, India’s top seven steel producers accounted for 47.7 million tonnes of crude steel production, 44.8 million tonnes of hot metal production and 44.1 million tonnes of finished steel output.

The remaining producers contributed 37.4 million tonnes of crude steel, 3.5 million tonnes of hot metal and 37.7 million tonnes of finished steel. Overall, crude steel production stood at 85.1 million tonnes, hot metal output at 48.3 million tonnes and finished steel production at 81.8 million tonnes. The public sector accounted for 15.5 per cent of crude steel, 29.4 per cent of hot metal and 13.5 per cent of finished steel production during the period.

As per the release, India remained a net importer of finished steel by volume during the first half of FY 2026–27, with imports increasing 23.8 per cent and exports rising 26.2 per cent over the corresponding period last year. (ANI)

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