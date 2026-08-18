BusinessWire India

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New Delhi [India], August 18: Global AI-first cloud communications platform Infobip recorded a 108% growth in Rich Communication Services (RCS) interactions in India between H1 2025 and H1 2026, reflecting the rapid rise of richer, more interactive business messaging in a country that is home to one of the world's largest smartphone user bases. The growth highlights how RCS is rapidly evolving from an emerging channel into a scalable business messaging platform, as brands increasingly invest in richer, more interactive customer conversations.

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Finance and fintech accounted for the largest share of RCS traffic in India, contributing over 3/4 of all interactions in the market, underscoring the sector's strong need for trusted, verified, and interactive messaging. Marketing automation emerged as the second-largest use case, followed by technology hardware and software, highlighting how Indian businesses are increasingly using RCS for both transactional and campaign-led communication.

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The India growth comes amid strong global momentum for the channel. Infobip recorded more than 165% growth in RCS for Business traffic globally between H1 2025 and H1 2026, reflecting the worldwide shift toward richer customer communication. During the same period, Infobip helped 7,300+ unique brands process their RCS registration requests and delivered 14K successful RCS agent launches, reinforcing its operational scale and experience as a global RCS partner.

Harsha Solanki, VP GM Asia at Infobip, commented, "Messaging in India has moved beyond mere reach towards trust and measurable outcomes. The fact that four out of every five RCS interactions in the country come from finance and fintech tells us where the channel is winning: in environments where verified identity, security and credibility are non-negotiable. That is a powerful signal for every consumer-facing industry. RCS gives brands a verified, app-like experience inside the native messaging inbox - no downloads, no new apps. As consumers grow more selective about the messages they engage with, that combination of trust and interactivity will define the next phase of business messaging in India."

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She added, "With 108% growth in India and more than 165% growth globally, the growth trajectory for RCS is clear. Businesses are increasingly rethinking what a message can do. Infobip continues to invest in the channel, as well as in the partnerships, tools, and expertise that help Indian brands turn richer messaging into lasting customer relationships."

Unlike traditional SMS, RCS allows brands to combine verified sender identity with rich media, suggested replies and action buttons, making customer communication more contextual and conversational. For Indian businesses, this creates new opportunities across alerts, onboarding, promotions, service updates and customer support, especially in categories where trust, responsiveness and engagement are critical.

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