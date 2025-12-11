New Delhi [India] December 11 (ANI): India's regulatory stance on Artificial Intelligence (AI) sets it apart from many countries that are moving toward tighter controls on AI development, said Pranav Mishra, Director, Amcham India (American Chamber of Commerce).

Advertisement

"What we are observing globally is that the governments are trying to narrow the ambit in which AI can operate. But India has kept it quite open. It is progressive and we appreciate the stance from the Indian government and the way US and India can work together on this," Pranav Mishra said.

Advertisement

Mishra highlighted the strong potential for US-India cooperation in AI, noting that India's open regulatory environment complements the US's innovation-driven approach.

Advertisement

Addressing recent geopolitical developments, including US policies restricting chip access to China, Mishra noted that such moves have no direct negative impact on India.

"In my personal opinion, I don't think that affects India in any way. The Chinese have their own capabilities in AI, but it's a welcome development that we have access to that market as well. At the same time, India should not be affected by that," he added.

Advertisement

He underscored that India's expanding AI ecosystem is currently powered by major American technology companies.

"If you understand the AI infrastructure of India, it's powered primarily by two or three American giants. They support the AI compute infrastructure. It's the backbone of our infrastructure at the moment, and it's only going to grow because you need more GPUs every second," Mishra said.

AmCham India's member companies remain committed to supporting India's long-term digital ambitions, including the government's 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision, he highlighted.

Speaking about the upcoming AI Impact Summit, Mishra stressed that the event's focus aligns with India's demographic and developmental priorities.

"The essence of the AI Impact Summit is in the name - the impact. We are the largest democracy, the largest population on the planet. It will be very interesting to see how AI is affecting India across sectors, states, languages, and issues," he highlighted.

Carnegie India hosted the Global Technology Summit Innovation Dialogue in New Delhi on December 11 as an official pre-summit event for the upcoming AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from February 15 to 20, 2026. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)