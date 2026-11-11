Indias renewable energy push saved over $100 billion in fuel imports: IEA

Renewable electricity helped India avoid more than USD 100 billion in coal and natural gas import costs between 2011 and 2025 which is equivalent to Rs 9.4 lakh crore, as per International Energy Agency (IEA) report.

The report highlighted that India added 168 GW of solar capacity and 38 GW of wind capacity between March 2014 and September 2026. Bioenergy reached nearly 12 GW of installed capacity by September 2026.

The IEA estimates that, without the solar, wind and bioenergy capacity added since 2010, India would have needed around 110 million tonnes more imported coal in 2025 alone. With this, around 11 crore tonnes of additional coal imports avoided in one year.

Cumulative coal and gas import savings could approach USD 240 billion, or about Rs 22.6 lakh crore, even assuming international fuel prices remain broadly at their 2024–25 average levels.

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Annual savings could reach about Rs 3.3 lakh crore by 2030. The IEA projects yearly savings of approximately USD 35 billion, exceeding India’s entire spending on non-coking coal and natural gas imports in FY 2024–25.

According to the report, India’s renewable power capacity has almost quadrupled over the past decade, crossing 300 GW in 2026. The IEA now identifies India as the world’s second-fastest-growing renewable energy market and second-largest manufacturer of solar panels.

India also achieved 50 per cent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil sources in 2025, meeting its 2030 target five years early. The report credits India’s progress to sustained policy support, ambitious goals and long-term planning.

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Also, the competitive bidding has helped India achieve some of the world’s lowest solar power costs. According to the IEA, tariffs for solar projects commissioned in 2025 were around 40 percent below the average cost of coal-based electricity.