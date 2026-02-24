DT
Home / Business / India's renewable energy sector well-positioned to refinance maturing dollar debts: Fitch

India's renewable energy sector well-positioned to refinance maturing dollar debts: Fitch

ANI
Updated At : 01:00 PM Feb 24, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): India's renewable energy sector is facing low risk in refinancing its US dollar loans, even though many of these loans require full repayment at maturity, according to a report by Fitch Ratings.

The report says renewable energy companies in India that have US dollar bonds maturing in the next 12-18 months are expected to manage refinancing without major difficulty.

Many of these loans use a "bullet repayment" structure. This means the full principal amount must be repaid at the end of the loan term, instead of being paid gradually over time. While this structure can increase refinancing risk, Fitch believes the overall risk for the sector remains under control.

The agency highlighted three main reasons: stable cash flows from long-term contracts.

Most renewable energy projects in India sell electricity through long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with utilities and other buyers. These contracts provide steady and predictable income over many years. This stable revenue helps companies repay or refinance their debt when it becomes due.

Secondly, Indian renewable energy companies continue to raise funds from both domestic and international markets. There is strong interest from institutional investors and lenders in green energy projects. Companies can refinance maturing US dollar bonds by issuing new debt or by borrowing from domestic sources.

Lastly, the Indian renewable sector generally maintains strong debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs). This means companies have enough cash flow to comfortably meet their debt obligations, giving lenders confidence in their ability to refinance or restructure loans if needed.

Although bullet repayments naturally carry higher refinancing risk than loans that are gradually repaid, Fitch said strong project fundamentals, supportive contracts, and stable market liquidity reduce these risks in India's renewable energy sector.

The report also noted that many companies use hedging strategies to manage currency and interest rate risks linked to US dollar borrowings. This further lowers potential financial stress.

Overall, Fitch's assessment shows confidence in the strength of India's renewable energy financing environment. While refinancing remains an important issue, near-term risks are not expected to significantly disrupt funding plans. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

