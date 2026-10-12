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Home / Business / India's retail inflation increases to 5.54% in September; food inflation rises to 7.74%

India's retail inflation increases to 5.54% in September; food inflation rises to 7.74%

Inflation in food prices increased throughout both rural and urban areas of India

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:34 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Onion prices saw inflation rise to 108.09 per cent in September, an increase from 48.78 per cent in August. Pic: iStock
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India’s retail inflation increased to 5.54 per cent in September, up from 4.83 per cent in August, driven by a significant rise in food inflation, as per the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday.

Inflation derived from the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 71 basis points month-on-month, whereas food inflation, as indicated by the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI), surged to 7.74 per cent in September, up from 5.97 per cent in August.

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The latest data underscores mounting strain on household finances, as food costs persist as a significant factor in inflation.

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Inflation in food prices increased throughout both rural and urban areas of India. Food inflation in rural regions reached 8.06 per cent in September, while urban areas recorded a rate of 7.18 per cent.

The rise in food prices was especially noticeable in basic cooking ingredients. Onion prices saw inflation rise to 108.09 per cent in September, an increase from 48.78 per cent in August, marking it as the item with the highest inflation among the five main items mentioned in the government’s announcement.

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Last week, the RBI, along with other central banks worldwide, increased its benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.5 per cent for the first time in almost four years, pointing to signs of heightened inflation expectations and widening price pressures.

The central bank increased rates last in February 2023.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra stated following the policy decision that headline CPI inflation is anticipated to average around 5.8 percent over the upcoming three quarters, leading the central bank to adjust its inflation forecast to 5.2 per cent for fiscal 2027 from the previous 5 per cent.

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