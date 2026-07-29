DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / India's retail leasing rises 20 pc in H1 despite inflationary pressures; expansion momentum seen continuing: CBRE

India's retail leasing rises 20 pc in H1 despite inflationary pressures; expansion momentum seen continuing: CBRE

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:23 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): India's retail leasing activity remained resilient in the first half of 2026 despite inflationary pressures and geopolitical headwinds, with gross leasing rising 20 per cent year-on-year to around 3.9 million square feet, according to a CBRE report.

Advertisement

The report said leasing momentum was supported by continued retailer expansion and expects organised retail real estate to continue growing across sectors, led by fashion and apparel, entertainment, jewellery and experience-driven retail formats. It added that upcoming Grade A retail developments and infrastructure projects are likely to support further expansion into suburban and emerging retail corridors.

Advertisement

"Major infrastructure projects, including expanding metro networks and ring roads, could accelerate this trend by broadening geographic catchments and improving consumer access," the report said.

Advertisement

About 0.9 million sq. ft. of new retail supply became operational during the January-June period. Delhi-NCR accounted for all the new supply in H1 2026.

Fashion & Apparel remained the biggest contributor to leasing activity, accounting for around 40 per cent of total space take-up, led by department stores, mid-range fashion and athleisure brands.

Advertisement

Food & Beverage followed with around 14 per cent, while Entertainment contributed about 9 per cent. Jewellery and Homeware & Furnishings each accounted for around 7 per cent, followed by Consumer Electronics at 6 per cent.

Outside the major metropolitan cities, fashion and apparel dominated retail demand even more strongly. The segment accounted for around 69 per cent of leasing activity in both Chandigarh and Jaipur, and about 65 per cent in Kochi, reflecting continued expansion by organised fashion retailers into Tier-II markets.

The report noted that domestic retailers accounted for more than 70 per cent of leasing activity during the first half of the year, while direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands contributed around 28 per cent of overall leasing.

It also said institutional investment in organised retail real estate is expected to maintain momentum, while malls are likely to increasingly focus on experience-led formats and mixed-use developments to drive consumer engagement and support long-term growth. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts