Home / Business / India's retail market set for $1 trillion leap by 2030: Fireside Ventures

India's retail market set for $1 trillion leap by 2030: Fireside Ventures

ANI
Updated At : 10:15 AM Nov 16, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): India's consumption story is entering a transformative decade, with the retail market on track to reach USD 1 trillion by 2030, driven by rising disposable incomes, rapid digital adoption and a widening aspirational class, according to a recent report by venture capital firm, Fireside Ventures.

The venture capital firm says the shift is not merely about scale but about the structural rewiring of how India shops.

Fireside notes that India's retail channels are undergoing their most dramatic reconfiguration yet. General trade, which accounted for more than nine-tenths of the market in 2014, is expected to shrink to about 70 per cent by 2030 as modern trade, e-commerce, quick commerce and direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands gain ground. D2C platforms and quick commerce alone could command up to 5 per cent of the market within the decade.

As consumers adopt new formats and digital-first habits, branded retail is projected to double in size and approach USD 730 billion--nearly half of the country's total retail market. Fireside highlights that digital-native, new-age brands are expanding two to three times faster than traditional players, riding on data-led product innovation, agile distribution, and sharper customer engagement.

The firm's analysis maps a vast landscape of emerging consumer cohorts.

In its report, highlighting the opportunity in the Indian consumer market to the investors, the VC firm added, "Map your audiences, and you'll see the opportunity take the shape of many substantial markets, whether India I, the 15 per cent population driving 35 per cent of retail, and 60 per cent of branded purchases; or Bharat, the larger, fast-digitising 85 per cent of the country, quick to adopt retail, and hungry for new brands and experiences.

The report added that by 2030, India is expected to host 1.1 billion internet users and more than 400 million online shoppers, creating what Fireside calls the flattest consumption opportunity the country has ever seen.

Fireside Ventures believes the next hundred iconic consumer brands will emerge from founders who are rewriting the rules--building niche, culturally rooted, digitally fluent labels that speak to a new, experimental and proudly regional Indian consumer. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

