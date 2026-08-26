New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): India's rice exports to 26 priority markets rose 1.1 per cent in value and 5.6 per cent in volume during November 2025-March 2026, despite challenges including varying demand conditions, pricing pressures, freight costs and import policies, according to an analysis by the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF).

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Rice exports to the 26-market basket reached Rs 23,476 crore, with volumes touching 4.79 million tonnes during the five-month period, exceeding the average for the corresponding November-March period of the preceding three years. Eleven of the 26 target countries recorded year-on-year growth in both export value and volume.

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The strongest growth was recorded in the UAE, where rice export value increased 65 per cent year-on-year, and volume rose 64 per cent. Belgium registered a 53.8 per cent rise in export value and 44.5 per cent growth in volume, while Germany recorded 33.5 per cent and 24.6 per cent growth, respectively.

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Other markets also posted notable gains, with rice export value to France rising 31.3 per cent, the United Kingdom 26.9 per cent, South Africa 26 per cent, Kenya 22.3 per cent, Mexico 22.1 per cent, the Netherlands 20.5 per cent and Canada 10.2 per cent. Senegal recorded a 5.3 per cent rise in export value, while its export volume increased 29.9 per cent.

The performance comes as India seeks to diversify its rice export markets amid substantial domestic production and the need to develop demand beyond conventional destinations. The strategy is increasingly focused on demonstrating how specific Indian rice varieties can meet the requirements of established international cuisines, rather than competing only on price or volume.

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Against this backdrop, Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2026 is set to further promote the cuisine-led approach to expanding India's rice exports. The three-day event will be held from October 23 to 25, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

As part of BIRC 2026, ITC Hotels will curate a Global Rice Festival featuring 24 international dishes and 10 regional Indian biryanis, with Indian rice varieties selected based on characteristics such as aroma, texture, starch, grain length and absorption.

The approach builds on early signs of market traction following BIRC 2025. The UK, France and Mexico, which were represented in the previous year's cuisine programme, recorded combined export value growth of 27.2 per cent and volume growth of 26.3 per cent between November 2025 and March 2026. All three markets also recorded their highest November-March export levels in the four-year period examined.

However, the data does not establish a direct causal link between BIRC 2025 and the subsequent rise in exports, as trade flows are also influenced by prices, inventories, currency movements, import policies, freight costs and broader demand conditions. The post-BIRC performance nevertheless indicates traction in several markets where buyer engagement and culinary applications were simultaneously being promoted.

BIRC 2026 will broaden the focus beyond exporters, millers and international buyers to include chefs, food creators and consumers through programmes such as a Master Chef Contest, Influencer Cook-off, Family Day and public tastings. The objective is to connect trade promotion with consumer acceptance and build sustained demand for Indian rice varieties.

The conference is being positioned as a market-development platform aimed at moving India's rice export story from volume-led growth towards application-led diversification. With a wide range of rice varieties and substantial production capacity, India is seeking to position individual grains according to the functional requirements of different cuisines and markets. (ANI)

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