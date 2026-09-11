India’s rural development, food security models worth replicating in South Africa: BRICS WBA executive

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): India’s rural economic development and food security models have delivered visible results and are worth replicating in South Africa, Zandile Nozinhle Denga, an executive associated with the BRICS Women’s Business Alliance (WBA) in South Africa said.

Denga said the BRICS Women’s Business Alliance had observed significant progress in India, particularly in the implementation of models focused on rural economic development and food security.

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“We have seen significant and progressive change in terms of implementation especially with the rural economic development and the food security business models that we admire and would like to replicate in South Africa,” she told ANI.

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She said India’s approach had helped strengthen resilience in rural communities and described the model as one that had already demonstrated results.

“They've specifically built the resilience, especially like I was saying in the rural communities. This is where you see it's a tried and tested model,” Denga said.

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She also pointed to India’s broader economic development while stressing the importance of its experience in food security.

“We have seen how India has developed the economy. I'll speak specifically to food security,” she said.

Denga also backed the growing role of BRICS in a changing global economic order, saying the world was moving towards a multipolar system.

“I think with the situation, the global politics, we're moving into a multi-polar system which is needed. It has been needed,” she said.

She said BRICS could play a role in developing alternative markets, payment systems and economic channels, reducing dependence on a single global system.

“So, I totally concur what BRICS is bringing in, the alternative markets, alternative payment systems, alternative ways so that we are not reliant as the whole global system,” she said.

Denga also thanked India for its BRICS presidency and its hospitality during the period before the presidency is handed over to China. (ANI)

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