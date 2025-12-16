New Delhi – “Those who once mocked Sanatan culture are now embracing its practices,” said Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi, National Spokesperson of the BJP, while speaking at the “Sanatan Rashtra Shankhnad Mahotsav” organised by Save Culture Save Bharat Foundation and Sanatan Sanstha. He elaborated that the world is returning to Ayurveda instead of modern chemicals, to organic farming instead of synthetic methods, and to herbal teas instead of caffeine. “Even monotheists now accept the presence of multiple deities. Over 177 countries endorsed India’s International Yoga Day resolution at the United Nations. Europeans, once immersed in material enjoyment, now visit the Kumbh Mela. This transformation signifies the global acceptance of Sanatan Dharma,” he noted.

Advertisement

Colonel R.S.N. Singh, Former R&AW Officer: Speaking during the session “Ransamvad – India’s Strategic Policy”, he remarked, “There exists an internal Pakistan within India. We can carry out operations like 'Operation Sindoor' across the border, but how do we deal with the internal threat?” He urged to begin an intellectual response to the concept of 'Ghazwa-e-Hind’.

Advertisement

Wing Commander Vinayak Daware emphasized that during Operation Sindoor, Indian forces precisely struck their targets. “In 1971, 93,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered, but we lost the battle of narratives. India must reclaim its ideological strength,” he said.

Advertisement

Brigadier (Retd.) Sanjay Agarwal highlighted that while people often recall the 1962 India-China war, India actually defeated China in 1967 – a fact to be remembered. “Such festivals help build national confidence and strategic vision,” he said.

Rahul Kaul, President, Youth for Panun Kashmir, observed that despite decades of suffering, the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus is still not officially acknowledged. He announced a special campaign starting 16 January 2026 from Jagti, Jammu.

Advertisement

Ashok Srivastava, Editor, DD News , expressed concern over rising “Hindu-phobia.” “When political leaders insult Hindutva, media remains silent. There have been 104 incidents of harassment against Hindus in just the first 11 days of December 2025,” he said.

Issued by Shri Abhay Vartak , Spokesperson, Sanatan Sanstha (Contact: +91 99879 22222‬) (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)