India’s semiconductor industry funding rises to USD 1.4 billion, Bengaluru top hotspot

The semiconductor industry in India has received USD 1.4 billion in cumulative equity capital across 281 funded firms, with USD 701 million, or about half of the total, raised since 2025, as per the data released by Tracxn.

As India continues to grow its local semiconductor ecosystem, the fundraising activity takes place ahead of a significant industry event.

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The results are released ahead of Semicon India 2026's fifth edition, which will be held at Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, New Delhi, from September 17 to September 19. The event, which will bring together international semiconductor companies, government officials, state leaders, and industry stakeholders, is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17.

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According to the data, there are currently 3,557 semiconductor enterprises in India, of which 281 have secured finance and 142 have raised equity capital. The industry has received USD 228 million in funding so far in 2026, demonstrating ongoing capital activity among semiconductor-related companies throughout the year.

With USD 213 million raised so far, Tessolve Semiconductor has the largest total funding of all the firms monitored. VVDN has drawn USD 129 million, and ILJIN Electronics comes in second with USD 198 million. In India's semiconductor and electronics industry sector, the three corporations represent some of the biggest pools of declared equity capital.

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Since 2025, the electronic manufacturing services have attracted USD 313 million, making it the most funded business model. Embedded Hardware came in second with USD 51.9 million, all of which was raised in the preceding year. Other business strategies that attracted finance included fabless semiconductor makers and Power Management Integrated Circuits.

The data noted that the funding for India's semiconductor industry grew from USD 49 million in 2021 to USD 473 million in 2025. A five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of almost 36 percent resulted from the rise, with capital going into businesses in the manufacturing, hardware, semiconductor design, and allied technology sectors.

Bengaluru continues to be the top semiconductor hotspot in India in terms of company concentration and total funding with 626 firms, or roughly 18 percent of the 3,557 companies. Additionally, 40.1 percent of the sector's total equity capital has come from the city.

Noida collected 16.4 percent of the total funding, with Gurugram coming in second at 10.7 percent, Kochi at 8.8 percent, and Hyderabad at 6.2 percent. The allocation of funds demonstrates the concentration of engineering, technology, semiconductor, and electronics manufacturing firms throughout India's well-established industrial and technological hubs.