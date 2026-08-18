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Home / Business / India's senior living market seen crossing Rs 1 lakh crore by 2030, 4X from current levels: Colliers

India's senior living market seen crossing Rs 1 lakh crore by 2030, 4X from current levels: Colliers

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ANI
Updated At : 02:48 PM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): India's senior living market is projected to cross Rs 1 lakh crore by 2030, nearly quadrupling from current levels, as rising demand and increased investment from real estate developers and investors drive rapid expansion in the segment, according to a Colliers report.

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The market, currently estimated at around Rs 30,000 crore, has already grown nearly 70 per cent from 2024 levels and is expected to reach around Rs 70,000 crore by 2028 before crossing Rs 1 lakh crore by 2030, the report said.

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Colliers expects more than Rs 13,000 crore of investments announced since 2025 to be deployed towards senior living projects over the next three to four years. These investments are expected to support the addition of nearly 75,000 organised senior living units, taking organised inventory from around 25,000 units currently to about 1 lakh units by 2030.

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"India's senior living market is entering a period of accelerated growth," said Badal Yagnik, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Colliers India, adding that organised senior living inventory is expected to quadruple over the next three to four years and become a trillion-rupee market by 2030.

The report estimates demand for senior living units to rise to 28-30 lakh by 2030, from around 20-22 lakh currently. Organised supply is expected to increase to around 1 lakh units from 25,000, lifting penetration from about 1.3 per cent currently to nearly 4 per cent by 2030.

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The expansion is also expected to spread beyond major cities. Colliers said 30-40 per cent of new project launches could come from Tier II and III cities and spiritual hubs, with locations such as Coimbatore, Puducherry, Dehradun, Vadodara, Tirupati, Vrindavan and Ayodhya emerging as potential senior housing markets.

The report said the sector is increasingly attracting institutional investors and strategic partnerships between developers and healthcare providers. Vimal Nadar, National Director and Head of Research, Colliers India, said the more than Rs 13,000 crore capital commitment reflects growing confidence in the segment's long-term potential.

Developers are expected to increasingly integrate healthcare, wellness and technology into senior living projects, including telemedicine, remote health monitoring and AI-enabled emergency response systems.

The report also expects stronger regulatory frameworks and RERA compliance to improve standardisation and transparency across the segment. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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