IIT Kharagpur's first-ever online executive AI portfolio has recorded 3x enrolment growth quarter-on-quarter, prompting an expansion from four to seven specialised programmes.

KHARAGPUR, India, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- India's AI upskilling wave is increasingly being driven by experienced professionals rather than early-career talent. Reflecting this shift, IIT Kharagpur and upGrad have expanded their executive AI portfolio from four to seven programmes after recording 3x QoQ enrolment growth across the portfolio.

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Announced in April 2026, the collaboration has attracted learners from 133 cities across India and seven countries—the UAE, US, UK, Germany, Canada, Australia and Kuwait. The portfolio has drawn a distinctly senior audience, with a median work experience of 12 years, while nearly 63% of learners have over a decade of professional experience.

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Participants include professionals from leading organisations such as TCS, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, HSBC, Infosys, Accenture, Deloitte, Capgemini, IBM, Oracle, Cognizant, Salesforce, Wipro, Citi and Qualcomm, spanning roles including Vice Presidents, Principal Engineers, Engineering Managers, Tech Leads, Staff Software Engineers, Senior Consultants and Data Scientists.

The strong response has also shaped the evolution of the portfolio. Originally launched with four executive programmes covering Generative AI, AI-Native Software Engineering, Applied AI & Machine Learning, and Technology & AI Leadership, it has now expanded with three specialised offerings in Building AI Products, Systems & Services, Applied Data Science & Agentic AI, and FinTech & AI, enabling professionals to pursue role-specific AI capabilities.

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Demand has been strongest for hands-on AI programmes. The Executive Post Graduate Certificate in Generative AI & Agentic AI and the Executive Post Graduate Certificate in Applied AI & Machine Learning have each recorded 2x quarter-on-quarter enrolment growth, emerging as the fastest-growing programmes in the portfolio. The remaining growth has been driven by increasing demand across specialised offerings in AI product development, data science, software engineering, technology leadership and fintech, reflecting the broadening adoption of AI skills across functions and industries.

The demand spans India's technology corridors. Bengaluru has emerged as the largest learner hub, followed by Hyderabad and Pune, while professionals from Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Chennai and numerous emerging cities are also enrolling in large numbers. Sector-wise, technology services, consulting and financial services are leading AI adoption, accounting for nearly half of the learner base.

Commenting on the milestone, Prof. Suman Chakraborty, Director, IIT Kharagpur, said: "As IIT Kharagpur marks 75 years of academic excellence and nation-building, we remain conscious that the true measure of an institution lies not only in its legacy, but also in its ability to respond to the needs of the future. Artificial intelligence is transforming industries, institutions and society, making lifelong learning an increasingly important academic responsibility. Our partnership with upGrad reflects this commitment by bringing IIT Kharagpur's academic depth to professionals at scale. Initiatives such as the Outreach Course Network (OCN) further this vision by creating a trusted framework for learning. We are encouraged by the growth of this collaboration and look forward to expanding it into new areas of national and global relevance."

Anuj Vishwakarma, CEO - Higher Education Programmes, upGrad, said:"The response to this portfolio has reaffirmed a shift we've been observing across the industry—AI upskilling is no longer driven primarily by early-career professionals. Today's learners are experienced technology leaders who recognise that staying relevant requires continuous reinvention. What has been particularly encouraging is the strong demand for specialised, role-aligned learning, which has led us to expand the portfolio from four to seven programmes within months of launch. Together with IIT Kharagpur, we're building pathways that enable professionals to translate AI from a strategic priority into practical capability at work."

Early learner engagement has also remained strong, with over 95% of enrolled learners activating their accounts and beginning their learning journey, reflecting high programme relevance among working professionals balancing full-time careers. Completion and certification metrics will become available as the earliest cohorts progress through the programmes.

The milestone comes as IIT Kharagpur marks its 75th year on 18 August 2026. As the institute's first-ever online executive education portfolio, the collaboration signals a growing appetite among experienced professionals for structured, advanced AI education and highlights the increasing role of executive learning in preparing India's technology workforce for the AI era.

About IIT Kharagpur

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur is one of India's leading institutions for higher education, research, and innovation, recognised globally for nurturing industry-ready professionals and advancing impactful technological solutions. Established in 1951 and designated an Institute of National Importance, IIT Kharagpur has played a pioneering role in shaping India's technical education ecosystem. The Institute was granted the status of "Institute of Eminence" by the Government of India in 2019 and consistently ranks among the country's foremost institutions for academic excellence, interdisciplinary research, and innovation-driven development. With a diverse academic ecosystem comprising multiple departments, schools, centres of excellence, and specialised academies, IIT Kharagpur offers programs across engineering, science, architecture, management, law, humanities, and emerging interdisciplinary domains. The Institute supports a vibrant residential campus community and is actively engaged in numerous national and international research initiatives. Through its commitment to excellence in education, research, and societal impact, IIT Kharagpur continues to contribute to affordable technology innovations and solutions addressing national priorities and global challenges. More details at (https://www.iitkgp.ac.in/)

About upGrad

Started in 2015, upGrad — Asia's leading integrated skilling and workforce development company, powering the complete learning cycle of individuals. It offers a range of online and hybrid skilling programs and certifications under its B2C portfolio and facilitates top Indian and global universities to offer their Diploma, Master's, and Executive Doctorates, with all degrees awarded solely by the respective universities, supporting every career stage of individuals - from first job to boardroom. Additionally, selected programs are tailored for Enterprise clients under the corporate skilling division, along with other recruitment and staffing services. More details at (https://www.upgrad.com)

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