India’s services activity broadens in July as 17 of 19 sectors grow, retail trade jumps 18.5%: MoSPI data 

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Activity across most of India’s services sub-sectors expanded in July 2026, with 17 of the 19 segments covered under the government’s Index of Services Production (ISP) recording year-on-year growth, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Tuesday.

Of the 19 sub-sectors tracked, 10 recorded double-digit growth compared with July 2025. Administrative and support services recorded the strongest increase at 20.9 per cent, followed by retail trade at 18.5 per cent, real estate at 14.4 per cent, accommodation and food services at 12.6 per cent, and banking at 12.3 per cent.

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Wholesale trade grew 12.1 per cent year-on-year in July, while telecommunications rose 11 per cent, IT and computer-related services increased 10.7 per cent, and professional, scientific and technical services, including research and development, grew 10.4 per cent. Information and broadcasting recorded growth of 10 per cent.

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The two sub-sectors that contracted during the month were air transport, which fell 8.4 per cent year-on-year, and repair services, which declined 5 per cent. Arts, entertainment and recreation services recorded relatively modest growth of 1.7 per cent.

The monthly data also showed that the retail trade index edged up to 140.0 in July from 138.0 in June, while wholesale trade rose to 126.8 from 122.8. Administrative and support services recorded a sharper sequential rise to 134.5 from 121.7.

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Air transport, however, weakened further, with its index falling to 87.8 in July from 91.2 in June. IT and computer-related services also eased sequentially to 119.1 from 130.8, even though the segment remained 10.7 per cent higher than a year earlier.

The ISP, with 2024-25 as its base year, is currently being published as an experimental or trial series. MoSPI said the trial publication would allow it to assess data quality and receive feedback before the series is finalised. Banking, insurance and railway indices are based on provisional monthly data and are subject to annual revision. (ANI)

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