DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / India’s services activity broadens in July as 17 of 19 sectors grow, retail trade jumps 18.5%: MoSPI data 

India’s services activity broadens in July as 17 of 19 sectors grow, retail trade jumps 18.5%: MoSPI data 

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:43 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Activity across most of India’s services sub-sectors expanded in July 2026, with 17 of the 19 segments covered under the government’s Index of Services Production (ISP) recording year-on-year growth, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Tuesday.

Of the 19 sub-sectors tracked, 10 recorded double-digit growth compared with July 2025. Administrative and support services recorded the strongest increase at 20.9 per cent, followed by retail trade at 18.5 per cent, real estate at 14.4 per cent, accommodation and food services at 12.6 per cent, and banking at 12.3 per cent.

Advertisement

Wholesale trade grew 12.1 per cent year-on-year in July, while telecommunications rose 11 per cent, IT and computer-related services increased 10.7 per cent, and professional, scientific and technical services, including research and development, grew 10.4 per cent. Information and broadcasting recorded growth of 10 per cent.

Advertisement

The two sub-sectors that contracted during the month were air transport, which fell 8.4 per cent year-on-year, and repair services, which declined 5 per cent. Arts, entertainment and recreation services recorded relatively modest growth of 1.7 per cent.

The monthly data also showed that the retail trade index edged up to 140.0 in July from 138.0 in June, while wholesale trade rose to 126.8 from 122.8. Administrative and support services recorded a sharper sequential rise to 134.5 from 121.7.

Advertisement

Air transport, however, weakened further, with its index falling to 87.8 in July from 91.2 in June. IT and computer-related services also eased sequentially to 119.1 from 130.8, even though the segment remained 10.7 per cent higher than a year earlier.

The ISP, with 2024-25 as its base year, is currently being published as an experimental or trial series. MoSPI said the trial publication would allow it to assess data quality and receive feedback before the series is finalised. Banking, insurance and railway indices are based on provisional monthly data and are subject to annual revision. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts