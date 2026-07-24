India’s services exports rise to USD 421.3 billion in FY26

India’s services exports increased to USD 421.3 billion in FY 2025-26 from USD 387.5 billion in FY25, according to figures presented in the Rajya Sabha by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada.

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With USD 206.6 billion, or 49.03 per cent of total services exports, telecommunications, computer and information services continued to be the largest contributor. Business services accounted for another USD 124.2 billion, or 29.5 per cent of total exports.

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The government said it aims to increase services exports through Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), improved market access, greater professional mobility, Mutual Recognition Agreements (MRAs), and measures to address social security and double taxation issues.

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These MRAs aim to ensure that partner countries recognise each other’s professional qualifications, helping professionals avoid time-consuming re-certification procedures, additional training or redundant local testing before they can begin practising.

At the same time, the government is promoting Indian service providers through international trade shows, exhibitions and industry-specific programmes in the fields of tourism, healthcare, education, gaming, entertainment, logistics and fintech.

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According to the data, India’s services exports have grown significantly over the past five years, rising from USD 254.5 billion in FY22 to USD 421.3 billion in FY26.