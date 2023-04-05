India’s services sector growth moderates in March on softer rise in new biz orders: PMI

PTI

New Delhi, April 5

India's services sector growth moderated in March after hitting a 12-year high in February, as new business orders increased at a softer rate, a monthly survey said on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index eased from 59.4 in February to 57.8 in March, indicating a slower rate of expansion.

For the 20th straight month, the headline figure was above the neutral 50 threshold. In Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) parlance, a print above 50 means expansion while a score below 50 denotes contraction.

"India's service sector built on to the momentum gained in February with further increases in new business intakes and output at the end of the 2022/23 fiscal quarter. However, manufacturing has retaken the mantle as the main driver of growth," said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Similar to output, new business inflows increased at a softer but still sharp rate in March.

On the jobs front, the survey panellists commonly cited adequate capacities for current requirements, a factor that curbed job creation.

"Despite rising for the 10th month in a row, services employment grew only fractionally in March. Close to 98 per cent of survey participants left payroll numbers unchanged amid sufficient staff levels for current requirements," the survey said.

Going ahead, the overall level of positive sentiment fell to an eight-month low as several firms foresee no change in activity from present levels.

Meanwhile, the S&P Global India Composite PMI Output Index -- which measures combined services and manufacturing output -- fell from 59 in February to 58.4 in March.

Private sector sales rose for the 12th consecutive month in March, amid sustained increases at goods producers and service providers. "The overall pace of expansion was sharp, despite easing from February," the survey said.

On the prices front, a sizeable proportion of services firms hiked their selling prices to hedge against rising costs, emboldened by favourable demand conditions.