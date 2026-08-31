VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 31: Ask most people what "active ageing" means, and they will talk about diet, sleep, or a daily walk. Almost no one talks about the joint that makes all of it possible: the knee. Yet knee osteoarthritis is one of the most widespread - and most ignored - conditions among Indian adults over 40, quietly deciding how independently millions will move through their later decades. This is a gap that MIT-incubated nutraceutical company LightYears Health is seeking to address, through evidence-based, clinically backed joint nutrition rather than one-off pain relief.

Advertisement

A bigger problem than the conversation suggests

Advertisement

Knee osteoarthritis is far more common among Indians over 40 than the active-ageing conversation would suggest, with studies reporting prevalence around 20-30% or higher depending on the population and methodology. A large community-based Indian study found knee osteoarthritis in 28.7% of adults over 40, with prevalence increasing with age and higher rates among women.

Yet knee health remains largely absent from mainstream conversations around healthy ageing, which tend to focus on heart health, diabetes, diet and fitness. This is the gap LightYears Health is looking to address: helping people think about mobility and joint health earlier, not simply when pain begins to limit everyday movement.

Advertisement

How LightYears Health is addressing it

LightYears Health's flagship joint-support product, Move Easy, is built on the premise that consistent, clinically backed nutrition can meaningfully change how people experience movement as they age. Positioned as a mouth-dissolving joint health supplement, it is a zero sugar, orally dissolving sachet formulated as a "triple-action" formula - supporting the joint, the surrounding bone, and the muscles that move it, in a single daily habit.

At its centre is Boswellia serrata, a botanical long used in Ayurvedic medicine for joint and inflammatory conditions. LightYears Health's approach is to combine this clinically studied ingredient with a broader nutritional foundation rather than treating joint comfort as an isolated problem.

Move Easy also contains calcium, vitamin D, vitamin K2-7 and magnesium, bringing together nutrients that play complementary roles in bone health, calcium utilisation and normal muscle function. The formulation reflects a broader understanding of mobility: maintaining comfortable movement as we age requires attention not only to the source of discomfort, but also to the bones and muscles that support everyday movement.

Beyond knee health: building for active ageing

The focus on mobility is part of a wider approach at LightYears Health, which looks at the nutritional needs that become increasingly important through midlife and beyond. Its portfolio spans foundational daily nutrition, women's health, back and muscular support, and joint health - reflecting the idea that healthy ageing is not about waiting for individual problems to appear, but supporting the body as its needs evolve.

Bend Easy, for instance, combines patented Boswellia serrata and Curcuma longa to support back and muscle comfort, while Wellspan Omega-3 provides EPA and DHA from wild-caught sardines to support cardiovascular, brain and overall wellbeing. Multi + Herbs is designed to bridge everyday nutritional gaps with 14 vitamins, seven minerals and three adaptogenic herbs, supporting energy, immunity, bone health and overall wellbeing.

This broader perspective is important because active ageing is not a single health goal. It is the ability to continue moving, working, exercising, travelling and participating in everyday life with independence. Nutrition can play a role in supporting that independence when it is approached proactively and consistently.

Reframing how India thinks about ageing joints

What LightYears Health is ultimately attempting is a reframing: that joint discomfort in the 40s, 50s, and beyond is not simply something to be endured, but a measurable, addressable health need deserving the same evidence-based attention as heart or metabolic health.

The idea is particularly relevant as active ageing itself evolves. For today's 40- and 50-year-olds, ageing is increasingly about maintaining independence, continuing to exercise, travelling, working, caring for family and participating in everyday life without mobility becoming a limitation.

That makes knee health more than a pain-management issue. It is an active-ageing issue.

As India's ageing population grows, closing the gap between how common knee osteoarthritis is and how little it is actively discussed may prove to be one of the more consequential shifts in the country's preventive health landscape. LightYears Health's focus on evidence-based joint nutrition represents one attempt to make mobility part of the ageing conversation, before movement becomes something people begin to take for granted.

For more information, visit LightYears Health, read more about Move Easy, or learn about the science behind its Boswellia extract on The LightYears Lens.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)