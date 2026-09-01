There's a kind of pain that doesn't make headlines. It doesn't show up on a scan right away. It doesn't always send people to the emergency room. But it's there — in the lower back of a schoolteacher who's been standing for decades, in the swollen knees of a retired farmer, in the shoulders of a young software developer hunched over a screen.

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Dr. Harish Grover has been seeing this pain up close for years. As the founder of Painflame Clinic, he's watched patients walk through the door after living with musculoskeletal disorders for far too long — sometimes years — before anyone told them that real help existed.

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Musculoskeletal disorders cover a wide range of conditions: arthritis, lower back pain, joint inflammation, muscle injuries, and damage to connective tissue. Together, they represent one of the most common — and most overlooked — sources of chronic suffering in India. The country carries one of the highest burdens of these conditions globally. And yet, most people either push through the pain, assume it's just age catching up, or simply don't know that treatment can make a genuine difference.

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That's the gap Dr. Harish Grover set out to close. Painflame Clinic was built on a simple conviction — that no one should have to accept daily pain as a permanent condition. The clinic focuses on finding the actual source of a patient's discomfort, not just managing what's on the surface. Every care plan is built around the person in front of us, their work, their routine, their life.

We realize that awareness is often what stands between a person and the relief they deserve. When people understand what musculoskeletal disorders look like — and what treating them can mean — they're far more likely to ask for help. We also believe that creating that awareness is a shared responsibility. Doctors, community leaders, and policymakers all have a part to play.

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At Painflame Clinic, we take that seriously. We show up for it through patient education, honest conversations, and care that's consistent and grounded in evidence.

About Painflame Clinic Painflame Clinic is a pain management practice founded by Dr. Harish Grover, based in Gurgaon. We partner with people suffering from chronic and acute musculoskeletal disorders to find solutions and develop practical and efficient treatment strategies. We are an evidence-based practice and always patient-centered. For more information, visit Painflame Clinic.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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