India’s software services exports grow 8.2% to USD 221.4 billion in FY26: RBI data

India’s software services exports, excluding sales via foreign commercial presence, increased by 8.2 per cent year-over-year to USD 221.4 billion in 2025-26, as per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) annual survey on computer software and IT-enabled services (ITES) exports.

The study included software services like computer services and ITES/business process outsourcing (BPO) services, analysing exports by activity, delivery method, destination, and supply mode.

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In the 2025-26 survey, the RBI reached out to 7,569 software export firms, with 2,363 responding, including many major companies. The companies involved represented approximately 89 per cent of projected software services exports.

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In 2025-26, computer services still made up over two-thirds of India’s software services exports. Their portion grew to 69.3 per cent from 67.4 per cent a year prior, as exports climbed to USD 153.4 billion from USD 138.1 billion.

In computer services, exports of IT services rose to USD 147 billion, up from USD 131.3 billion. Exports of software product development, however, fell to USD 6.4 billion from USD 6.8 billion.

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According to study, the ITES exports increased to USD 68 billion in 2025-26, up from USD 66.6 billion the prior year, but their proportion of total software services exports decreased to 30.7 per cent from 32.6 per cent.

BPO services continued to be the biggest part of ITES exports at USD 56 billion, making up 82.4 per cent of the sector. Exports of engineering services increased to USD 12 billion, up from USD 10.8 billion.

The United States continued to be India’s biggest market for software services exports, with its share increasing to 54.1 per cent in 2025-26, up from 52.9 per cent the previous year. Exports to the US rose to USD 119.7 billion, up from USD 108.3 billion.

Europe represented 31.8 per cent of exports, in contrast to 32.8 per cent for 2024-25. The United Kingdom was the top European destination, representing 15.4 per cent of India’s software services exports, which were worth USD 34 billion.

Asia represented 6.3 per cent of exports, whereas Australia and New Zealand made up 2.5 per cent of the total.

Off-site delivery remained the leading sector in India’s software services exports, representing 91.7 per cent of the overall total in 2025-26, an increase from 90.7 per cent the previous year. Exports away from the site reached USD 203 billion, whereas services on-site totaled USD 18.4 billion.

The US dollar continued to be the primary currency for invoicing, representing 72.6 percent of software exports. Next was the euro at 9.6 per cent, the rupee at 6.3 per cent, and the pound sterling at 6 percent.

Private limited firms represented 60.8 per cent of software services exports for the year, while public limited companies held a 36.9 per cent share.