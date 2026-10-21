India’s Solar Energy Sector Enters New Growth Phase; EPC, Rooftop & Distributed Solutions Revenue Accelerates

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 21: India’s solar story is shifting. While the initial boom was defined by massive ground-mounted solar parks, the current wave of growth is far more diversified. The market is rapidly expanding into rooftop installations, commercial and industrial (C&I) projects, hybrid setups, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and decentralized off-grid applications.

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Official data from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) highlights this momentum: India’s cumulative solar capacity reached 168.04 GW as of August 31, 2026. This breakdown includes 123.99 GW of ground-mounted projects, 32.59 GW of grid-connected rooftop solar, 4.83 GW in hybrid projects, and 6.63 GW of off-grid capacity. Between April and August 2026 alone, the country added 17.78 GW, proving that execution pace remains high across the board.

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Rooftop Solar Emerges as a Core Engine

Once a secondary segment, rooftop solar has turned into a major growth driver for renewable EPC providers, propelled by aggressive residential and industrial adoption.

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Policy backing under the “PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana” has added significant momentum. As of July 2026, nearly 39.72 lakh rooftop systems covering 48.03 lakh households have been deployed. With an overarching target of 75 lakh households, the program opens up a multi-year pipeline for regional EPC players and distributed-energy specialists. This shift is also encouraging flexible deployment formats, including RESCO and utility-led aggregation models backed by easier financing terms.

Solar EPC Market Expands Across Applications

As India's solar capacity expands, the opportunity for EPC companies is increasingly moving beyond conventional large-scale solar parks. Projects now require greater capabilities across engineering, procurement, construction, grid connectivity, commissioning, energy storage and long-term operations and maintenance.

The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) continues to issue tenders for large solar projects as well as solar-plus-storage developments. Recent tenders include 700 MW of ISTS-connected solar PV projects, alongside projects integrating solar generation with battery energy storage.

The changing project landscape indicates that the solar EPC industry is transitioning towards more integrated solutions where execution capability, project management, procurement efficiency and long-term asset performance are becoming increasingly important.

Energy Storage Adds a New Dimension to Solar Growth

With solar generation concentrated during daylight hours, battery energy storage is becoming increasingly important for balancing generation and demand.

SECI has been progressing standalone battery energy storage as well as solar-plus-BESS projects, including a recently tendered 70 MW solar PV project paired with 25 MW/50 MWh of battery energy storage in Andhra Pradesh.

The increasing adoption of storage is expected to create new opportunities for EPC companies capable of integrating solar generation, battery systems, power management and grid infrastructure into a single project solution.

Decentralised Solar Solutions Expand the Addressable Market

The growth opportunity is also extending into decentralised applications such as solar street lighting, solar home and utility solutions, solar water-management systems, solar pumps and other off-grid renewable-energy applications.

These solutions can play an important role in rural and semi-urban areas, where decentralised systems can address lighting, water and energy requirements while reducing dependence on conventional grid infrastructure.

This segment is expected to gain further momentum as governments, municipalities, institutions and private consumers increasingly focus on energy efficiency and clean-energy adoption.

Trom Industries Strengthens Position in India’s Solar EPC Ecosystem

Against this rapidly expanding sector backdrop, Trom Industries Limited has established a growing presence in India's solar EPC market, with project execution and operations spanning multiple regions and applications.

The company has deployed more than 100 MW of high-efficiency solar modules and has executed over 60 MW of solar EPC projects, demonstrating its execution capabilities across the solar value chain.

Trom Industries is providing reliable and efficient O&M services, ensuring smooth project operations while strengthening long-term customer relationships.

The company has achieved more than 540 MW of total commissioned capacity across India, reflecting its expanding footprint in the country's renewable-energy infrastructure.

Trom Industries also maintains a strong presence across Gujarat and Maharashtra, two important markets for India's distributed and commercial solar ecosystem.

Rooftop Solar Orders Under PM Surya Ghar Strengthen Growth Visibility

The rapid growth of India's rooftop solar market is also reflected in Trom Industries' recent business momentum.

The company has secured multiple rooftop solar orders aggregating 42 MW under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, positioning it to participate in one of India's most rapidly expanding distributed-solar programmes.

The rooftop opportunity is particularly significant because the market combines government policy support with growing consumer demand, creating a sizable pipeline for qualified EPC companies with installation and execution capabilities.

Business Scale and Order Book Reflect Strong Project Momentum

Trom Industries has also crossed ₹100 crore in revenue, marking an important milestone in its growth trajectory.

The company currently holds a robust order book exceeding ₹200 crore, providing visibility over future project execution and reflecting continued demand for its solar EPC and related renewable-energy solutions.

The combination of a strong order pipeline, completed installations, O&M contracts and participation in the PM Surya Ghar programme provides the company with exposure to multiple segments of India's expanding solar ecosystem.

Domestic Manufacturing and Supply-Chain Development

India is simultaneously strengthening its domestic solar manufacturing ecosystem. The government's Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM), domestic-content requirements and continuing investment in module and cell manufacturing are supporting the development of a more integrated domestic value chain.

For EPC companies, this environment places greater emphasis on procurement planning, supply-chain management, product quality, compliance and execution efficiency.

New Opportunities in Agrivoltaics and Renewable Infrastructure

Emerging applications such as Agrivoltaics or Agri-PV, which combine agricultural activity with solar generation, are also attracting greater attention.

SECI has recently invited proposals for pilot Agri-PV projects, highlighting the industry's search for innovative models to utilise land efficiently while increasing renewable-energy generation.

At the same time, increasing electricity demand, growing renewable penetration and the need for reliable peak power are expected to support investment across solar generation, transmission, energy storage and distributed renewable-energy infrastructure.

Outlook

India's solar market is consequently moving from a phase focused primarily on adding generation capacity to one centred around integrated, reliable and flexible renewable-energy solutions.

The opportunity is expanding across utility-scale solar, rooftop systems, C&I projects, solar-plus-storage, hybrid renewable projects, solar street lighting, solar home and utility solutions, solar water management and other decentralised applications.

With India's solar capacity already exceeding 168 GW, continued rooftop adoption, a growing energy-storage pipeline and strong policy support, the structural growth opportunity for the solar EPC industry remains significant.

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