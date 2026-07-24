New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): India's crude steelmaking capacity has reached around 222 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) as of June 2026, marking further progress towards the National Steel Policy target of 300 MTPA by 2030, according to the Ministry of Steel.

Advertisement

The ministry, in its latest update on the steel sector, said the expansion in capacity comes alongside continued investments in infrastructure, plant modernisation and raw material connectivity, aimed at supporting long-term growth in domestic steel production.

Advertisement

As part of these efforts, Bhilai Steel Plant signed an Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) consultancy agreement with MECON to support the timely execution of its expansion from 7 MTPA to 10.2 MTPA. The ministry said the project is expected to strengthen production capabilities through advanced engineering and construction management practices.

Advertisement

The ministry also highlighted measures to improve raw material logistics for the sector. SAIL's Bokaro Steel Plant is set to receive around 8.3 million tonnes of iron ore annually through India's longest steel-sector slurry pipeline connecting Jamda and Bokaro. According to the ministry, the 258-km pipeline will help ensure uninterrupted raw material supply, reduce dependence on rail transport and support the plant's expansion programme.

In another development, MECON and RITES signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly pursue consultancy and infrastructure projects in India and overseas. The partnership will leverage the expertise of both companies in transport, metals, mining and energy sectors to deliver integrated infrastructure solutions and expand their global footprint, the ministry said.

Advertisement

The ministry also noted efforts under the Green Steel Initiative, where 97 producers across 15 states had been issued Green Steel Certificates. The certifications cover products such as TMT Bars, HR/CR Coils, Plates, Wire Rods, and Pipes, reflecting the growing adoption of green steel practices across India's secondary and mid-sized steel producers.

Union Steel Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy recently reviewed expansion projects, production facilities and sustainability initiatives during a visit to SAIL's IISCO Steel Plant, reiterating the government's focus on capacity expansion and modernisation of the steel sector.

With domestic steel demand continuing to remain strong, the ministry said ongoing capacity additions, infrastructure upgrades and policy support are expected to strengthen India's steel ecosystem and keep the country on track towards achieving its 2030 production capacity target. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)