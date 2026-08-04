DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / India's student housing sector offers strong long-term investment opportunity amid APAC living boom: Knight Frank

India's student housing sector offers strong long-term investment opportunity amid APAC living boom: Knight Frank

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:13 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 (ANI): Institutional investment in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) living sector has nearly tripled over the past decade to reach USD 21 billion, with India's purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) sector emerging as a key long-term growth opportunity, according to a Knight Frank report.

Advertisement

The report said investment in the APAC living sector increased significantly between 2016 and 2025, driven by growing investor interest in alternative residential real estate. It added that India's favourable demographics, expanding higher education sector and supportive policy reforms make it well placed to benefit from this trend.

Advertisement

India has around 155 million people in the 18-23 age group, including nearly 53 million students enrolled in higher education. With the government targeting a Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) of 50 per cent, the tertiary student population is expected to cross 70 million by 2035, creating strong demand for purpose-built student housing.

Advertisement

The report said stricter visa rules and rising costs of studying abroad are prompting more students to pursue higher education within India. It added that the entry of leading international universities through offshore campuses is also expected to increase demand for professionally managed student accommodation.

According to Knight Frank, education accounts for around 15-17 per cent of interstate migration, resulting in potential accommodation demand for more than 12 million students by 2035.

Advertisement

Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said India's strong demographics, growing higher education ecosystem and increasing student mobility are driving sustained demand for professionally managed student housing. He said this is expected to attract greater institutional investment and support the development of high-quality purpose-built accommodation.

The report further said institutional capital allocated to the APAC living sector rose 12 per cent in 2025 despite a 5.9 per cent decline in overall real estate fundraising. Although investments in the living sector fell nearly 10 per cent year-on-year during the first half of 2026, Knight Frank expects transaction activity to pick up in the remaining months of the year.

It added that demographic trends, rising mobility and increasing demand for professionally managed housing will continue to support institutional investment in segments such as co-living, senior housing and student accommodation. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts