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Home / Business / India's tech services sector to remain key to global enterprises in AI era: Nasscom US CEO Forum

India's tech services sector to remain key to global enterprises in AI era: Nasscom US CEO Forum

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ANI
Updated At : 05:38 PM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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New York [US], June 26 (ANI): India's technology services sector will continue to play a central role in helping global enterprises navigate the artificial intelligence (AI) era, according to discussions at the Nasscom US CEO Forum held at the Consulate General of India in New York City.

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The forum brought together Governor Matt Meyer, Secretary Charuni Patibanda-Sanchez and CEOs of leading Indian technology companies operating in the United States.

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According to the discussions, the impact of AI on technology services should not be viewed only through the lens of automation. While AI is expected to improve productivity and reduce some standardised and repeatable work, it is also expected to increase demand for technology orchestration, data readiness, application modernisation, cybersecurity, AI governance, agent management and industry-specific solutions.

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It is mentioned that the sector is already witnessing this transition. Nearly 25 per cent of technology services companies have moved AI experiments into production.

The industry is generating an estimated USD 10-12 billion in AI services revenue, while more than 2 million professionals are skilled in AI and between 100,000 and 200,000 have advanced AI capabilities. Around 85 per cent of technology service providers now have agentic AI platforms.

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Addressing the forum, Ravi Kumar S, Chair, Nasscom US CEO Forum, said, "The next phase of AI is not about experimentation alone. Enterprises now need to convert AI capability into production value. That requires data readiness, workflow redesign, secure deployment, governance and change management. These are areas where Indian technology services companies have deep experience and a strong opportunity to lead."

Rajesh Nambiar, President Nasscom, said, "For more than three decades, Indian technology services companies have helped global enterprises navigate major technology shifts. That rationale for enterprise technology partnerships remains strong in the AI era. Companies will continue to focus on their core businesses and will need specialist partners to deploy and scale AI responsibly."

He added, "As AI moves into production, enterprises will have to bring together models, applications, data platforms, cloud environments, cybersecurity controls, regulatory requirements and industry systems into a reliable operating model. The value of IT services will increasingly lie in making these systems work together securely, efficiently and at scale."

The forum noted that Agentic AI could create an additional USD 300-400 billion addressable market opportunity for technology services by 2030 across areas such as data for AI, legacy modernisation, agentic workflows, AI operations, cybersecurity and AI governance.

According to the discussions, India's technology services sector is well-positioned for this transition due to its global delivery capabilities, large AI-skilled workforce, enterprise technology expertise and growing ecosystem of AI platforms, startups, GCCs and sovereign AI solutions. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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